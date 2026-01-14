Wike approves promotion of 2,000 FCT workers

Updated: Jan 14, 2026 Credibility: 85%

Nyesom Wike, minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has approved the immediate promotion of over 2,000 civil servants in Abuja following recently concluded promotion examinations.

The minister’s spokesperson, Lere Olayinka, disclosed that the promotions were based on examinations conducted between November 25 and November 29, 2025.

According to Olayinka, the beneficiaries include staff of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) and the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA).

Chairman of the FCT Civil Service Commission, Emeka Ezeh, said the promoted officers cut across 165 different cadres within the service.

Ezeh described the promotion exercise as a clear demonstration of Wike’s commitment to staff welfare and career progression in the FCT public service.

He noted that promotion examinations would continue to be conducted as and when due, urging civil servants to begin early preparation for the 2025 and 2026 promotion exercises.

The commission chairman stressed that only diligent, disciplined, and hardworking staff would benefit from future promotions.

Ezeh also reaffirmed the commission’s commitment to the use of computer-based tests (CBT) for promotion examinations, adding that the process aligns with the digital promotion framework earlier approved by the FCT minister.

He said the adoption of CBT would further strengthen transparency, efficiency, and credibility in the promotion process across the FCT civil service.