Wike Applauds Tinubu, Umahi as Bodo–Bonny Road Ends Decades of Isolation

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has showered praise on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, following the completion of the long-awaited Bodo–Bonny Road, a project many residents of Rivers State had nearly resigned to history.

Naija247News gathered that Wike made the commendation on Thursday during his thank-you tour of Bonny Local Government Area, where he described the road as a “political project” that had lingered on the lips of successive governments without concrete action, until now.

“All of us know that this Bodo–Bonny road has been a political road for long. Every government comes, every government goes, ‘we will do Bodo–Bonny road’,” Wike said. “But you see how, without prompting, without putting pressure on him… as we were coming, I said, to God be the glory.”

According to Naija247News understands that the former Rivers State governor noted that the Tinubu administration delivered the critical infrastructure without agitation or public pressure, describing the outcome as proof of political will and commitment to development beyond campaign promises.

Wike also singled out the Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, for his role in translating presidential vision into reality. “Let me use this time to thank my friend and brother, the Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, for fulfilling and making sure Mr President’s dream has come to reality,” he stated.

Recalling the difficult journeys of the past, Wike painted a vivid picture of how access to Bonny was once fraught with fear and uncertainty, especially during political campaigns. “Each time we wanted to come to Bonny, we would ask ourselves, ‘How is the tide?’ Even in a helicopter, I would see the ocean and pray to return safely,” he said. “But as we were coming here now, I said, God, may you be glorified.”

Naija247News gathered that the 37.9-kilometre Bodo–Bonny Road was temporarily opened by President Tinubu on December 8, 2025, with restrictions on night travel and heavy-duty vehicles ahead of full completion in the first quarter of 2026.

Speaking through Umahi at the opening ceremony, President Tinubu described the road as a flagship achievement of his Renewed Hope Agenda, declaring that the dreams of both the Bonny and Bodo kingdoms had finally been realised.

For residents, the road represents more than asphalt and bridges, it signals an end to decades of isolation, risky river journeys, and expensive helicopter trips. As Naija247News reports, the project is already being hailed as a turning point for economic growth, political inclusion, and renewed trust in governance within the Niger Delta.

Reporting by Babatunde Ogunsakin in Lagos, Nigeria.