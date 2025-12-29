Wike Alleges Politicians Eyeing N600bn in Rivers State Coffers, Warns Against Opportunism

Port Harcourt, Rivers State — Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and former Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has alleged that politicians are scheming to get a share of the N600 billion reportedly left in Rivers State coffers by the former Sole Administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (retd.), following the lifting of the six-month emergency rule in the state.

Wike made the claim on Saturday evening while meeting with members of the Rivers State House of Assembly at their legislative quarters along Aba Road, Port Harcourt. He alleged that the disclosure of the funds had triggered interest from politicians from both within and outside the state.

“Given the experience in Nigerian politics, Nigerian politicians like Rivers money. I can tell you that. Go and study it. Nigerian politicians like Rivers money,” Wike said, adding that some prominent visitors who recently met Governor Siminalayi Fubara were not motivated by goodwill but by the desire to access the state’s resources.

The minister accused these politicians of weaponising attacks against him as a way to ingratiate themselves with the state government. “They will now tell somebody here, this Wike enough is enough, they collect. Don’t worry, Wike, his own time is finished, they collect. So for you to be able to suck part of that N600 and something billion, you must say Wike’s time is over,” he alleged.

He further described the situation as political opportunism at its peak. “That is the way now. If you want to suck from that N600 and something billion, you went and told the public, you opened the whole thing. So you know, people were hanging around. Now you are the one who opened the door to having this kind of money. So what do you want them to do? People are waiting for where they will perch,” Wike said.

The minister also alleged that invoking President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s name had become a tactic for accessing the state funds. “Are you not seeing that the President is happy with you, they collect. They don’t want to hear Wike again; they collect. You people also made the mistake of telling the world the amount of money. You see a lot of political 419; that is what is going on,” he claimed.

The N600 billion controversy first emerged in November 2025, when Speaker Martin Amaewhule disclosed during a plenary sitting that Vice Admiral Ibas left N600 billion in the state treasury following the lifting of the emergency rule on September 18. Amaewhule raised the issue while questioning the poor state of public schools in Rivers State, urging the government to deploy some of the funds to improve infrastructure and recruit qualified teachers.

Governor Fubara later confirmed the existence of the funds, explaining that he had left N300 billion in the treasury before his suspension in March and met N600 billion upon his return in September. He rejected allegations of mismanagement and pledged transparent stewardship in the coming days.

Recent high-profile visits to Rivers State have further fueled political speculation. National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu led a federal delegation, including Ministers David Umahi and Balarabe Lawal, to meet Governor Fubara, reportedly conveying President Tinubu’s message that he was “happy” with the governor. Likewise, APC National Secretary Senator Ajibola Basiru accompanied Fubara to inaugurate Permanent Secretaries’ quarters in Obio-Akpor, urging residents to support the president and governor in the 2027 elections.

Wike condemned such political manoeuvring as a recurring pattern in Rivers State, where opportunistic politicians align themselves with perceived access to public funds. He concluded by commending the Amaewhule-led House of Assembly for upholding the peace pact brokered by President Tinubu, stressing that political agreements and transparency must be respected.

