Wike Affirms Obio/Akpor’s Political Clout, Dismisses Calls for Removal

Updated: Jan 11, 2026 Credibility: 85%

Port Harcourt, Jan. 10, 2026 (Naija247news) — Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has reiterated that political power is earned through strategic action and influence, emphasizing that Obio/Akpor Local Government Area remains a decisive force in Rivers State politics.

Speaking on Sunday during a thank-you visit to Obio/Akpor, Wike addressed party leaders, traditional rulers, women, and youths, stressing that politics should be guided by interest rather than sentiment.

“There is no sentiment, there is no emotion. Politics is an interest; the interest of your people. Power is not given; we struggle for it. After all, if Donald Trump did not have power, would he go to Venezuela to pick a president? He wouldn’t. Because he has power, that’s why he can act,” Wike said.

He highlighted the electoral weight of Obio/Akpor, noting, “We have the power to dictate who becomes governor. Nobody has become governor in this state without Obio/Akpor making the pronouncement. If you like abusing us, after abusing us, come and look for the votes—and we will punish you with the votes.”

Addressing calls for his removal, Wike clarified that such decisions are solely within the President’s authority. “Don’t bother about people who say ‘sack him.’ If my appointor believes I cannot offer anything again, he has the right, not that you should tell him. I am proud that the people of Obio/Akpor, the people of Rivers State, and Nigerians know we have not disappointed them in the FCT,” he said.

The visit also featured remarks from local government leaders, including Obio/Akpor Council Chairman, Gift Worlu, who praised Wike’s political influence and loyalty. “When it comes to who should be President of Nigeria in 2027, we know where to go. As for the governorship of Rivers State, we know where not to go,” Worlu said.

Rivers State House of Assembly Speaker Martins Amaewhule reaffirmed the legislature’s support for Wike and President Bola Tinubu, emphasizing that detractors should not distract from governance.

The visit comes amid renewed political tension in Rivers, following the commencement of impeachment proceedings against Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy, Prof. Ngozi Odu. The proceedings cite alleged misconduct, including unauthorized extra-budgetary spending and defiance of Supreme Court rulings, and mark the latest escalation in the ongoing political crisis between Fubara and his predecessor, Wike.