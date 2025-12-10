“Why send the Air Force? Send Seyi Tinubu instead,” — Prof. Wole Soyinka slams heavy security use by Tinubu’s son over Benin coup response

Nobel Laureate Prof. Wole Soyinka has criticized what he described as excessive security deployment surrounding Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Tinubu, saying it reflects misplaced national security priorities amid regional crises like the recent coup attempt in Benin Republic. Naija247News reports that Soyinka expressed his concern during the 20th Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism (WSCIJ) Awards in Lagos.

Naija247News gathered that the celebrated playwright recounted an incident at a luxury hotel in Ikoyi, where he mistook a heavily armed entourage for a film crew, only to realize it was Seyi Tinubu’s security detail. Soyinka noted that there were at least 15 armed personnel accompanying Seyi, a force he said could easily “take over a small neighbouring country like Benin.”

According to Naija247News, Soyinka attempted to call the country’s National Security Adviser for clarification but was informed that he was unavailable. He argued that it is inappropriate for a private citizen, even the president’s son, to have such a formidable military-style presence.

Naija247News understands that Soyinka delivered his critique with biting satire, stating: “Tinubu didn’t have to send the Air Force and military to deal with this insurrection… There are easier ways of doing it.” He suggested that if the government truly needed boots on the ground in Benin, it could have just sent Seyi Tinubu with his own “battalion” instead of mobilizing fighter jets and troops.

The recent coup attempt in Benin prompted Nigeria to deploy airstrikes and troops to assist the neighbouring country. Naija247News reports that critics, including Soyinka, have argued that the response raises serious questions about Nigeria’s security priorities, particularly when many citizens face ongoing threats from insurgency, kidnappings, and banditry at home.

Naija247News gathered that Soyinka emphasized the optics of a country where a president’s son moves around heavily protected while ordinary Nigerians continue to confront insecurity without similar safeguards. He warned against the “privatisation” of national security for the elite few and called for resources to be redirected to areas where citizens genuinely need protection.

According to Naija247News, Soyinka concluded that national security should serve all Nigerians, not just the privileged, and urged the government to rethink its approach to security deployment amid ongoing regional and domestic challenges.

Reporting by Babatunde Ogunsakin in Lagos, Nigeria.