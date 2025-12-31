Why Peter Obi Chose Enugu for ADC Defection Ahead of 2027 — Obidient Movement Explains

Former Anambra State Governor and 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, deliberately chose Enugu State as the venue for his defection to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) to send a powerful political message ahead of the 2027 general elections, leaders of the Obidient Movement have said.

Speaking with Vanguard, Dr. Yunusa Tanko, Leader of the Obidient Movement, disclosed that Obi’s decision was rooted in the South-East’s desire to make a symbolic and strategic statement capable of shaping national political calculations going into 2027.

Tanko revealed that leaders and members of the Obidient Movement—who were central to Obi’s strong presidential showing in 2023—had already converged in Enugu, the South-East’s zonal capital, ahead of the formal defection event.

According to him, Obi had been aligned with the ADC coalition for some time, stressing that the Enugu gathering was meant to chart a new political direction for his supporters nationwide.

Asked why Obi opted for Enugu instead of Awka, his Anambra State capital, Tanko said the choice was deeply symbolic.

“Enugu is the historical capital of the East. It adds historical solidity when the East wants to make a statement,” he explained.

Tanko added that the programme scheduled for Nike Lake Hotel, Enugu, would provide Obi the platform to address his supporters and outline the next phase of the movement’s political engagement ahead of the 2027 elections.

“The leader is speaking to us today. The Obidient Movement is here to give their support. I am just leaving the Obidient Movement headquarters. We are here in our numbers,” he said.

Confirming the significance of the event, a national leader of the ADC told Vanguard that top party officials would formally receive Obi.

“We are excited. The National Chairman of the ADC and other leaders are likely to be there,” the source said.

Earlier in the week, Obi publicly declared his intention to contest the 2027 presidential election, insisting that he is the most prepared candidate to lead Nigeria at this critical moment.

His defection follows months of speculation and intense political consultations.

A prominent figure within the Obidient Movement described Obi’s move to the ADC as “difficult but inevitable,”arguing that the party remains one of the few national platforms not yet dominated by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s All Progressives Congress (APC).

“The ADC platform is perhaps the only one that is yet to be infiltrated by Tinubu and the APC. It has men and women capable of mounting a serious challenge. This struggle is bigger than Obi; it is about Nigeria’s collective survival,” the source said.

The source further claimed that Obi is expected to move into the ADC with the backing of serving federal and state lawmakers, as well as political heavyweights across the country, in a bid to strengthen his negotiating power within the coalition.

“In politics, compromise is sometimes necessary to achieve your goal,” the source added.

Another ADC chieftain welcomed Obi’s decision, assuring that the party’s internal processes would be fair.

“Obi, like any Nigerian, is welcome. Our doors are open, and our candidate selection process will be transparent,” he said.

However, dissenting voices have emerged within the Obidient Movement. Dr. Katch Onanuju, who described himself as a pioneer member of the movement, warned that Obi’s defection could prove costly.

“I can confirm that Mr. Peter Obi has made up his mind to join the ADC. Unfortunately, I believe he has been cornered into a decision that may end his political career,” Onanuju said.

He lamented that Obi ignored earlier advice to rebuild a new political platform when internal crises engulfed the Labour Party.

“He is joining the ADC late, where entrenched interests already exist. Some would rather destroy the party than give Obi the ticket. We can only wish him luck,” he added.

As political alignments intensify ahead of 2027, Obi’s move to the ADC—and his decision to unveil it from Enugu—signals a recalibration of opposition forces and sets the stage for a high-stakes contest in Nigeria’s next presidential race.

Emman Tochi Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Editorial Integrity & Standards

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy and transparency. For more details, view our full Editorial Policy. Report a Correction: If you spot an error or have a correction request regarding this story, please email our editorial board at editorial@naija247news.com. © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, or redistributed without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.