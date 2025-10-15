“Why I Joined APC” — Gov. Peter Mbah Explains His Defection from PDP

Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah has formally defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), citing the need for better representation of his constituents. The announcement was made in a broadcast to the people of Enugu State on Tuesday morning, October 14, 2025.

Governor Mbah’s defection comes alongside several key political figures, including his immediate predecessor, Chief Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, state and federal lawmakers, and over 80 percent of party executives and appointees. Former Governor Sullivan Chime, a prominent APC leader in the state, was among those present at the event welcoming Mbah to the party.

In his address, Governor Mbah expressed gratitude to the PDP for providing the platform on which he campaigned and won, but emphasized that leadership sometimes requires difficult decisions.

“Today, we have made the decision to leave the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and join the All Progressives Congress,” Mbah said. “To the Peoples Democratic Party, which provided the platform on which we campaigned and won, I extend deep gratitude. For nearly three decades, the PDP and the people of Enugu State walked side by side, united by shared purpose. Yet, leadership sometimes demands difficult—even painful—decisions in the service of higher principles and goals. And there always comes a time when everyone must make a bold choice to determine their destiny.”

Mbah stressed that the defection was not a personal decision but a collective choice supported by the National and State Assembly members, State Executive Council members, party executives, and appointees. He highlighted that the South-East has long backed the PDP, but despite decades of support, the voices of the region were often disregarded.

“The decision to join the APC is driven by the desire to seek an alternative platform where the people’s interests will be represented and respected,” the governor said. He added that he shares a vision with President Bola Tinubu, emphasizing that “transformation must be disruptive” to achieve meaningful progress.

The defection is set to be formally recognized by APC national leaders, with Vice President Hashim Shettima, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, and the APC National Working Committee, led by Chairman Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, expected to receive Governor Mbah into the party.

The move marks a significant political realignment in the South-East, with implications for the 2027 elections. With three out of five states in the region now under APC control, analysts suggest that the defection may strengthen the ruling party’s influence and challenge the dominance of opposition parties in the area.

Governor Mbah’s decision underscores a broader trend of party realignments across Nigeria, as politicians and lawmakers seek platforms that align with their vision for governance and regional representation. For the APC, Mbah’s defection represents a major strategic win in consolidating power in the South-East ahead of the next general elections.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.