Why I joined Accord Party, by Gov. Adeleke

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has explained that his decision to join the Accord Party was driven by the party’s mission of welfarism, which he says aligns with his focus on the well-being of citizens and workers.

Adeleke formally announced his new political home on Tuesday at the Government House in Osogbo, ending weeks of speculation about his political future following a prolonged crisis in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). National officers of the Accord Party were present for the unveiling.

On his X-handle, Adeleke said the move would allow him to continue delivering “good governance and democratic dividends” to the people of Osun State.

“Today, we unveiled the Accord Party, our new platform for the good people of Osun State. From Osun West to Osun East to Osun Central, this is our party, our new platform for victory come August next year,” he said.

Adeleke added, “I joined the Accord Party more than a month ago, precisely November 6, 2025, as a platform to seek re-election in 2026, after weeks of consultations with stakeholders and opinion leaders. Stakeholders and residents of Osun State are aware of why we are taking this important decision. We intend to pursue a second term in office to complete ongoing delivery of good governance, which has been applauded at home and abroad.”

He said the Accord Party’s philosophy of welfarism complements his government’s focus on citizen and worker welfare. “The primary essence of a government is the welfare and well-being of the people,” Adeleke emphasized.

The governor also welcomed the party leadership into Osun State, vowing unity and inclusiveness. “Our task is to sustain a united front as we prepare for future elections. We have a duty to ensure an inclusive leadership where the interests of all groups are cared for. Accord Party is here to take over Osun governance and sustain the delivery of good governance in our dear state,” he said.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.