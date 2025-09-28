Why I addressed Olubadan as ‘brother’ — Peter Obi replies critics.

Naija247news reports that former Anambra State Governor and 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has responded to widespread criticism over his choice of words in a congratulatory message to the new Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, clarifying that his intentions were rooted in goodwill and not disrespect.

Naija247news gathered that on Saturday, September 28, 2025, Obi took to his official X (formerly Twitter) handle to celebrate the coronation of Oba Ladoja as the 44th Olubadan, referring to the monarch as his “dear brother.” The post, while well-intended, drew the ire of some Nigerians who argued that the expression was inappropriate and did not conform to traditional protocols for addressing a first-class Yoruba monarch.

According to Naija247news, many critics contended that the phrase “my dear brother” diminished the authority of the throne and should have been replaced with the more formal title, “His Royal Majesty.”

Naija247news understands that in a follow-up statement issued on Sunday, Obi addressed the controversy, stating categorically that he meant no disrespect to the Olubadan or the institution he represents. He acknowledged the concerns of those offended but insisted that his message was a sincere gesture.

“Certainly, no disrespect intended in my goodwill message to His Royal Majesty. I felicitated with my dear elder brother, the newly crowned, His Royal Majesty, Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja,” Obi said.

He explained that his use of the phrase “my dear elder brother” is a personal style he reserves for people he holds in high esteem. Naija247news reports that Obi cited the example of his consistent use of the same term in reference to Igwe Alfred Achebe, the Obi of Onitsha.

“Those who follow me would have noticed that I often prefer to use the expression ‘my dear elder brother’ when addressing individuals, especially close to me and for whom I have tremendous respect,” he added.

According to Naija247news, Obi further stressed the importance of judging intentions, especially in matters involving culture and tradition. “In matters of wrongdoing, motive is important. I assure all that my words were borne out of untrammelled goodwill,” he concluded.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.