Menu
Search
Subscribe
Top Stories

Why I addressed Olubadan as ‘brother’ — Peter Obi replies critics.

By: Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news

Date:

Naija247news reports that former Anambra State Governor and 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has responded to widespread criticism over his choice of words in a congratulatory message to the new Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, clarifying that his intentions were rooted in goodwill and not disrespect.

Naija247news gathered that on Saturday, September 28, 2025, Obi took to his official X (formerly Twitter) handle to celebrate the coronation of Oba Ladoja as the 44th Olubadan, referring to the monarch as his “dear brother.” The post, while well-intended, drew the ire of some Nigerians who argued that the expression was inappropriate and did not conform to traditional protocols for addressing a first-class Yoruba monarch.

According to Naija247news, many critics contended that the phrase “my dear brother” diminished the authority of the throne and should have been replaced with the more formal title, “His Royal Majesty.”

Naija247news understands that in a follow-up statement issued on Sunday, Obi addressed the controversy, stating categorically that he meant no disrespect to the Olubadan or the institution he represents. He acknowledged the concerns of those offended but insisted that his message was a sincere gesture.

“Certainly, no disrespect intended in my goodwill message to His Royal Majesty. I felicitated with my dear elder brother, the newly crowned, His Royal Majesty, Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja,” Obi said.

He explained that his use of the phrase “my dear elder brother” is a personal style he reserves for people he holds in high esteem. Naija247news reports that Obi cited the example of his consistent use of the same term in reference to Igwe Alfred Achebe, the Obi of Onitsha.

“Those who follow me would have noticed that I often prefer to use the expression ‘my dear elder brother’ when addressing individuals, especially close to me and for whom I have tremendous respect,” he added.

According to Naija247news, Obi further stressed the importance of judging intentions, especially in matters involving culture and tradition. “In matters of wrongdoing, motive is important. I assure all that my words were borne out of untrammelled goodwill,” he concluded.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
PENGASSAN commences strike after Dangote refinery sacked workers
Next article
Northerners Have No Reason To Vote For Him Again’ – Ex-NHIS Boss, Yusuf Accuses Tinubu Of Political Suicide.
Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news
Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247newshttp://Naija247news.com
Agnes Ekebuike is the Editor of Naija247news.com. A seasoned journalist with expertise in Business, Energy, Politics, and Entertainment, she is known for her in-depth reporting and insightful storytelling. Agnes is passionate about delivering news that informs, empowers, and sparks meaningful dialogue across Nigeria and beyond.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Injury Blues Hit Arsenal and Newcastle Ahead of Crucial Clash

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
28, September 2025/Naija 247news The highly anticipated match between Newcastle...

Don Jazzy Opens Up About Sacrifices in Pursuit of Music Success

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
28, September 2025/Naija 247news In a candid revelation, Nigerian music...

SDP’s Adebayo Refuses to Join Forces with Anti-Tinubu Coalition

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
28, September 2025/Naija 247news Prince Adewole Adebayo, the 2023 presidential...

Kebbi State Slams Brakes on NECO Ranking Claims

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
28, September 2025/Naija 247news The Kebbi State Government has rubbished...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Injury Blues Hit Arsenal and Newcastle Ahead of Crucial Clash

Sports 0
28, September 2025/Naija 247news The highly anticipated match between Newcastle...

Don Jazzy Opens Up About Sacrifices in Pursuit of Music Success

Arts & Entertainment 0
28, September 2025/Naija 247news In a candid revelation, Nigerian music...

SDP’s Adebayo Refuses to Join Forces with Anti-Tinubu Coalition

Politics & Governance 0
28, September 2025/Naija 247news Prince Adewole Adebayo, the 2023 presidential...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp
×
Get The News Corporate Media Wont Tell You
Track Latest Business, Financial & Economic News From Nigeria