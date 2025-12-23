Whose Sky Is It Anyway? Nigeria, Foreign Surveillance, and the Slow Erosion of Sovereignty

When foreign intelligence aircraft circle Nigerian airspace with near-daily regularity, the question is no longer whether Nigeria is cooperating on security. The question is whether Nigeria is quietly surrendering strategic control under the language of partnership.

Reports that the United States has resumed intelligence-gathering flights over Nigeria since late November should alarm anyone who takes sovereignty seriously. Not because intelligence cooperation is new — but because history shows that surveillance is never neutral, temporary, or purely technical.

It is political power, exercised from above.

A Familiar Pattern, Repeated

Nigeria has seen this script before.

During the Cold War, African states were rarely sovereign actors in their own right. They were surveillance zones, proxy battlegrounds, and intelligence laboratories for superpowers competing for influence. Intelligence sharing was framed as protection. What followed were decades of intervention, coups, economic leverage, and political manipulation.

Today’s drones and Gulfstream surveillance jets may look different from yesterday’s listening posts and covert operatives, but the logic is unchanged: whoever controls intelligence controls outcomes.

The difference is that this time, the erosion of sovereignty is quieter — wrapped in counterterrorism briefings and diplomatic language.

From AFRICOM to Accra

The United States’ expanding intelligence footprint in Africa did not begin with Nigeria. It accelerated with the creation of AFRICOM in 2007, a command structure that redefined the continent as a unified security theatre for American strategic interests.

African governments were told AFRICOM would bring stability, training, and partnership. Instead, it normalised permanent foreign military presence — often with limited accountability and ambiguous long-term results.

The recent expulsion of US forces from Niger should be read as a warning. After years of hosting American bases and intelligence assets, Niger’s military leadership concluded that foreign surveillance had not delivered security — only dependency and vulnerability. The result was a dramatic rupture and a pivot toward alternative partners.

Nigeria would be naïve to assume it is immune from similar strategic tensions.

Surveillance Under Pressure Is Not Partnership

Context matters.

The reported US surveillance flights follow public threats by President Donald Trump to intervene militarily in Nigeria over alleged anti-Christian violence — a claim the Nigerian government has repeatedly rejected as simplistic and misleading.

Surveillance conducted in the shadow of coercive rhetoric is not benign. It is leverage.

Once intelligence collection becomes linked to narratives of failure, persecution, or incompetence, it stops being support and starts becoming supervision. Data gathered over Nigerian territory today can be weaponised tomorrow — to justify sanctions, travel bans, arms embargoes, or diplomatic pressure.

This is how sovereignty is diluted: not through invasion, but through narrative control.

The Cost of Intelligence Dependency

Nigeria’s security challenges are severe, but they are not unique. What is troubling is the apparent willingness to outsource core intelligence functions without a clear public framework.

Foreign intelligence does not build institutions. It fills gaps — and often ensures those gaps remain.

Every hour a foreign aircraft maps Nigerian terrain is an hour Nigeria’s own intelligence architecture remains underdeveloped. Every “temporary” deployment creates a permanent justification for future reliance.

Security assistance that does not end in autonomy is not assistance. It is subordination.

Lessons Nigeria Must Learn — Now

Nigeria must draw hard lines, not soft assurances.

First, foreign surveillance over Nigerian airspace must be publicly acknowledged and legally grounded, not quietly normalised.

Second, intelligence collected over Nigeria must be jointly controlled, with full Nigerian access and authority over its use.

Third, surveillance cooperation must be time-bound, tied explicitly to technology transfer and domestic capacity-building.

Finally, Nigeria must reject external simplifications of its security crisis. Framing complex violence as religious persecution invites foreign moral crusades that rarely end in stability.

Sovereignty Is Not Symbolic — It Is Operational

Sovereignty is not a flag or a speech. It is control over airspace, data, decision-making, and narrative.

The danger Nigeria faces is not foreign aircraft in the sky. It is becoming so accustomed to them that their presence no longer raises questions.

History is unkind to nations that outsource their security imagination.

If Nigeria does not define the terms of cooperation now, others will define them for us — from above, and without our consent.

