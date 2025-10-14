“Whoever Is Trying to Stop a Moving Train Is Probably Committing Suicide” — Makinde on PDP National Convention

IBADAN, OYO STATE — Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has warned those attempting to disrupt preparations for the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) National Convention, scheduled for November 15–16 in Ibadan, describing such efforts as an attempt to stop a moving train—an act he likened to political suicide.

Makinde, speaking with journalists on Monday after inaugurating the PDP National Convention Transportation Subcommittee in Abuja, pledged that Oyo State would deliver the best convention in the party’s history.

Following months of internal turmoil, several prominent PDP figures have aligned with the opposition African Democratic Congress-led coalition ahead of the 2027 general elections. Notable defections include former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former Senate President David Mark, and ex-presidential aspirant Dele Momodu.

Meanwhile, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has attracted some PDP leaders, including Akwa Ibom Governor Umo Eno, Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, and the party’s 2023 vice-presidential candidate, Ifeanyi Okowa. Speculation also surrounds possible defections from Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah and Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri.

Allies of FCT Minister Nyesom Wike expressed dissatisfaction with the Umar Damagum-led National Working Committee, citing grievances over South-South zoning, party leadership in Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Plateau States, and micro-zoning arrangements for the convention. They reportedly sought legal intervention to halt the event, but the Federal High Court in Abuja last week declined to grant an interim order restraining the PDP from proceeding.

Responding to these challenges, Makinde, who chairs the Transportation Subcommittee, affirmed that the convention would proceed as planned.

“This meeting is just a demonstration of the fact that the National Convention of our great party—the train—has moved, and whoever is trying to stop a moving train is probably also trying to commit suicide. So my advice is this: no matter how highly placed, no matter what has transpired in the past, we don’t want to see anyone dead. So please, don’t commit suicide,” Makinde said.

He stressed that the party remains unbothered by defections, emphasizing that the Nigerian people will make the final decision.

“We have a party that has gone through a full cycle. We have been a government in power since democracy returned in 1999. Challenges will come and go, but organising the party is not an end in itself. The end is for Nigerians to have democracy and a party they can relate with,” he added.

Makinde also reminded party members that their efforts in the Transportation Subcommittee were critical to the convention’s success. “No assignment is too big or too small to move our party forward. Our work will start before delegates leave their homes and ensure efficient logistics to Ibadan,” he said.

PDP National Convention Co-Chair Tanimu Turaki (SAN) said the party is firmly on course to reclaim the presidency, while National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba expressed confidence that the PDP, with widespread public support, will defeat the APC in 2027.

Makinde urged members to hold their ground at the grassroots, stay committed to party ideals, and trust the leadership that will emerge from the convention.

“This is the moment when new and authentic heroes will emerge — not only for our party but for our country. Trust the leadership, perform your roles diligently, and together we’ll all reap the benefits,” Makinde concluded.

Reporting by Babatunde Akinsola in Lagos, Nigeria.