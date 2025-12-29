Who Were Kevin “Latz” Ayodele and Sina Ghami? The Two Men Killed in the Anthony Joshua Nigeria Crash as Boxing World Mourns

The global boxing community was thrown into mourning on December 29, 2025, following a tragic road accident in Ogun State that claimed the lives of two key members of Anthony Joshua’s inner circle, while leaving the British-Nigerian heavyweight champion injured and traumatised.

The victims, Kevin “Latz” Ayodele and Sina Ghami, were not just trainers to Joshua but trusted confidants, long-time collaborators, and central figures in the team that guided him from an Olympic gold medallist to a multiple-time world heavyweight champion.

Their sudden deaths have sent shockwaves through the sporting world, with fans, athletes, and industry figures paying tribute to the men who stood quietly but firmly behind one of boxing’s biggest global stars.

How the Tragedy Happened

The fatal crash occurred in the early hours of Monday along the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway, near Sagamu, Ogun State. According to preliminary reports, the SUV conveying Anthony Joshua and members of his team collided with a stationary truck parked along the highway.

Eyewitness accounts and early safety assessments suggest the vehicle may have been travelling at speed or attempting to overtake when the impact occurred, though investigations by road safety and security agencies are ongoing.

Sina Ghami and Kevin Ayodele, who were seated in the front of the vehicle, sustained fatal injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene. Joshua, seated in the rear, survived the crash with minor physical injuries but was said to be deeply shaken by the loss of his closest allies.

Emergency responders and security personnel attached to Joshua’s convoy evacuated the survivors and transported them to a medical facility, while the bodies of the deceased were taken to a morgue in Ogun State.

Who Was Sina Ghami?

Sina Ghami was Anthony Joshua’s strength and conditioning coach, widely respected for his scientific approach to elite athletic performance. He played a pivotal role in building Joshua’s power, stamina, and physical resilience during some of the most demanding phases of his career.

Ghami worked closely with the heavyweight champion in preparation for major fights, including Joshua’s recent high-profile bout against Jake Paul, just weeks before the accident.

Beyond strength training, Ghami was also deeply involved in rehabilitation and injury recovery, helping Joshua return to peak condition after setbacks. Colleagues described him as meticulous, disciplined, and deeply committed to athlete welfare.

Within the wider fitness community, Ghami was known as a mentor whose influence extended beyond boxing, inspiring athletes and trainers alike with both his expertise and personal journey.

For Joshua, he was not just a coach, but a trusted guide and stabilising presence in an unforgiving sport.

Who Was Kevin “Latz” Ayodele?

Kevin Ayodele, popularly known as “Latz” and “Healthy_Mindset” on social media, served as Joshua’s personal trainer and close friend, focusing on holistic fitness, mental strength, and balance.

Latz worked side by side with Ghami, ensuring Joshua’s daily routines aligned with long-term performance goals. He was a familiar face at training camps, fight venues, and international travels, often seen offering encouragement from Joshua’s corner.

Fans recognised Latz for his energy, positivity, and visible bond with the boxer — a relationship that extended well beyond professional obligation into genuine friendship.

Tributes pouring in online describe him as someone who “kept AJ grounded,” providing emotional support and motivation through the pressures of elite boxing.

A Devastating Loss for Joshua and Boxing

The deaths of Ghami and Ayodele mark one of the darkest moments in Anthony Joshua’s career, not inside the ring, but far beyond it.

While Joshua escaped with his life, sources close to the boxer say he is emotionally devastated, having lost two men who were constant companions throughout his rise to global fame.

The tragedy has sparked renewed calls for improved highway safety, better regulation of stationary vehicles on major expressways, and stricter enforcement during peak travel periods.

As investigations continue, tributes continue to pour in from across the boxing world, with many describing the loss as a reminder that behind sporting glory are human lives, friendships, and fragile moments.

For Anthony Joshua, the road ahead will not only be about recovery, but about mourning two brothers who walked every step of his journey with him.

