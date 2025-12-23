WHO unveils traditional medicine global library

New York, Dec. 23, 2025 (Naija247news) – The World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday launched the Traditional Medicine Global Library (TMGL), a first-of-its-kind digital platform consolidating 1.6 million resources on traditional medicine (TM), ranging from scientific studies to Indigenous knowledge.

Unveiled at the second WHO Global Summit on Traditional Medicine in New Delhi, co-organised with the Government of India, the library features Evidence Gap Maps and an AI-powered tool, TMGL GPT, designed to accelerate research and expand global access to trusted information.

The summit also highlighted innovation, with the launch of Health & Heritage Innovations (H2I), a programme aimed at nurturing breakthroughs that integrate traditional practices with AI, genomics, and digital health. From over 1,000 submissions, 21 finalists were selected to enter a year-long acceleration programme, gaining mentorship, scientific and regulatory guidance, and connections with policymakers and investors.

In addition, WHO established the Strategic and Technical Advisory Group on Traditional, Complementary, and Integrative Medicine (STAG-TM), a 19-member expert body tasked with guiding the Global Strategy on TM. At its inaugural meeting, STAG-TM identified urgent priorities, including evidence generation, preservation of traditional knowledge, digital innovation, and capacity building.

The Delhi Declaration, endorsed by 26 Member States, signaled a new era for traditional medicine, committing to:

Integrating TM into primary health care

Strengthening regulation and safety standards

Investing in research and innovation

Building interoperable data systems to monitor outcomes

“Through the Delhi Commitment, countries have agreed not only on why traditional medicine matters—but on how to act,” said WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus.

“Traditional medicine can help address modern health challenges, from noncommunicable diseases to inequitable access and climate-related health threats, while supporting culturally grounded, person-centred care.”

The summit drew over 16,000 online participants, 800 delegates from more than 100 countries, including ministers from 20 nations, and featured 160 speakers. Discussions centered on how traditional medicine can strengthen health systems with safe, evidence-based, and affordable care.

WHO outlined plans to collaborate with Member States to scale access to TM knowledge, accelerate innovation, and embed traditional medicine into national health systems, advancing the Global Traditional Medicine Strategy 2025–2034 toward a more inclusive, culturally grounded, and resilient future for global health.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.