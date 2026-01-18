Who Has Won the Most AFCON Titles? Full List of All-Time Africa Cup of Nations Champions

Updated: Jan 18, 2026 Credibility: 85%

The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco concluded on Sunday with a dramatic final, capping a tournament filled with passion, controversy, and historic moments.

Morocco’s Road to the Final

Hosts Morocco began their campaign strongly, defeating Comoros 2-0 in their opening Group A match. The Atlas Lions continued to build momentum through the tournament, eventually earning a spot in the showpiece final against Senegal.

For Morocco, the tournament represented an opportunity to emulate the Ivory Coast, who won the previous edition as hosts in front of a jubilant home crowd. Morocco has yet to win a second AFCON title, having last lifted the trophy 50 years ago in 1976, making this a moment of immense national anticipation.

AFCON’s Most Successful Nations

Historically, Egypt has been the most successful nation in Africa Cup of Nations history, winning seven titles, including the inaugural 1957 edition.

Other multiple-time winners include:

Rank Nation AFCON Titles Years Won

1 Egypt 7 1957, 1959, 1986, 1998, 2006, 2008, 2010

2 Cameroon 5 1984, 1988, 2000, 2002, 2017

3 Ghana 4 1963, 1965, 1978, 1982

4 Ivory Coast 3 1992, 2015, 2023

= Nigeria 3 1980, 1994, 2013

6 Algeria 2 1990, 2019

= DR Congo 2 1968, 1974

8 Zambia 1 2012

= Tunisia 1 2004

= Sudan 1 1970

= Senegal 1 2021

= Ethiopia 1 1962

= Morocco 1 1976

= South Africa 1 1996

= Congo 1 1972

In total, 15 nations have lifted the prestigious continental trophy, with only Egypt, Cameroon, Ghana, Ivory Coast, and Nigeria claiming more than once.

Looking Ahead: AFCON 2027

The next African Cup of Nations, scheduled for 2027, will be historic as it will be co-hosted by Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania — the first edition staged across three nations. The tournament will run from June 19 to July 18, 2027, ensuring minimal disruption to European club seasons.

Following 2027, AFCON will adopt a quadrennial schedule, beginning a new cycle to align with major continental competitions such as the European Championship and Copa America. The 2028 edition will mark the start of this new rhythm, guaranteeing fans a regular four-year cycle of continental football excitement.

AFCON continues to remain Africa’s premier football showcase, celebrating talent, history, and the passion of millions of fans across the continent.