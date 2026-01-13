“Which $40,000 Did We Steal?” — Regina Daniels Alleges Arrest Warrant Over Dispute With Ned Nwoko

Updated: Jan 13, 2026 Credibility: 85%

ABUJA, Jan. 12, 2026 (Naija247news) Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has publicly alleged that her estranged husband, billionaire politician Ned Nwoko, has obtained an arrest warrant against her and members of her family over claims they stole $40,000 from him.

In a series of statements made during a live video session that has since circulated widely on social media, Regina described the allegation as false and questioned its credibility.

“Ned doesn’t even keep money at home, so which one is we stole $40,000?” she asked during the broadcast.

According to Regina, a family relation identified as Speedy was invited by the police for questioning. Speedy was seen in the live video explaining that law enforcement officials had contacted her regarding the alleged theft.

Regina claimed it was later “confirmed” to her that Ned Nwoko was behind the police action, alleging that an arrest warrant had been issued not only for her but also for her loved ones.

Speedy, reacting to the claim, challenged Nwoko to produce video evidence of the alleged theft, noting that surveillance cameras are installed in the house.

“If it’s true, let them show the video,” Speedy said, adding that Regina was not present in the house on the day the alleged incident reportedly occurred.

Regina echoed the claim, stating that Speedy was not at the residence when the supposed theft took place. As tensions rose during the live video, Regina was heard urging her family members to remain calm.

“Oya, go inside. Carry brother Sammy, everybody go inside,” she said, referring to her elder brother.

As of the time of filing this report, Ned Nwoko has not publicly responded to the allegations, and there has been no official confirmation from the police regarding the existence of an arrest warrant.

The dispute comes amid ongoing reports of marital separation between the actress and the former senator, a situation that has continued to attract intense public attention.