What the U.S. Alert Says About Nigeria's Protest Culture By Godwin Okafor

On Friday, the United States Embassy in Abuja issued a security advisory warning American citizens to avoid central areas of the Federal Capital Territory ahead of Monday’s planned #FreeNnamdiKanuNow protest. The notice, detailed and precise, cautioned that disruptions, roadblocks, and even potential violence could accompany what organisers, including activist and former presidential candidate Omoyele Sowore, promise will be a peaceful demonstration.

For most Nigerians, such embassy alerts are not unusual. Yet, they remain a stark reminder that our democracy still struggles with a fundamental tension: the right to peaceful assembly versus the fear of disorder. More than two decades after returning to civilian rule, Nigerians must ask whether exercising a constitutional right requires foreign reassurance to ensure personal safety.

The protest, aimed at securing the release of Nnamdi Kanu, highlights deeper national issues. Kanu’s detention since 2021, on terrorism-related charges, is a lightning rod for frustration among the South-East and for advocates of civil liberties nationwide. The planned march to Aso Rock is more than a demand for one individual’s freedom — it is a reflection of the lingering gaps in Nigeria’s justice system and, more broadly, in our social contract.

Yet, the U.S. Embassy’s warning is also a lens into how the world views Nigeria. Repeated advisories ahead of public demonstrations signal caution to investors, diplomats, and global observers. Each alert subtly reinforces a perception that civic engagement here carries heightened risks, potentially undermining confidence in the country’s political stability. In the same week that the government eyes $5 trillion in foreign direct investment, such impressions are far from trivial.

Beyond diplomacy, there is a lesson for governance and civic culture. If Nigerians are to embrace peaceful protests as a legitimate form of expression, law enforcement must evolve. Crowd control strategies, proactive dialogue with organisers, and strict adherence to non-violence are not optional; they are prerequisites for a mature democracy. Similarly, citizens must exercise discipline and respect for the law, ensuring that activism does not inadvertently provide fuel for chaos or misperception.

Finally, the alert serves as a mirror to media and public discourse. In a hyper-connected age where information spreads instantly, responsible reporting is crucial. News outlets must balance safety awareness with factual representation, avoiding sensationalism that could escalate tension unnecessarily.

Monday’s protest is a test — not only of Sowore’s promise of peaceful demonstration, or of the government’s capacity to maintain order, but of Nigeria’s broader commitment to democracy itself. A nation that still relies on foreign embassies to signal safety cannot yet claim full confidence in its civic culture. As Nigerians, the challenge is clear: to protect the right to dissent, while cultivating a culture of respect, responsibility, and peaceful engagement.

