What is the Trump Gold Card and How to Apply

The Trump administration has launched a new visa program called the “Trump Gold Card,” designed to provide expedited U.S. residency to wealthy foreign nationals who are deemed to offer a “substantial benefit” to the country.

The program is structured as a pay-to-play system, with applicants required to pay $1 million after successfully completing vetting by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). This payment is intended to demonstrate that the individual will contribute meaningfully to the United States.

How to Apply

Processing Fee: Applicants must first pay a nonrefundable $15,000 processing fee. Vetting: DHS reviews the applicant to confirm eligibility and ensure they meet the program’s standards. Payment: Approved applicants pay $1 million to receive U.S. residency quickly and become lawful permanent residents. Additional Fees: Depending on circumstances, small extra fees may apply to cover U.S. Department of State processing costs.

The card itself features a portrait of President Trump against an American flag, with his signature under the words “TRUMP GOLD CARD.”

Corporate Gold Card

Businesses can also sponsor employees through a corporate gold card program. Firms pay a $15,000 processing feeand $2 million for each approved employee.

Platinum Card

The administration also plans a Platinum Card, which allows foreign nationals to reside in the U.S. for up to 270 days per year without paying taxes on income earned abroad. This card costs $5 million, in addition to the $15,000 processing fee. A waitlist has been created for interested applicants, with no guarantee that the price will remain the same.

Visa Status

Approved gold card holders receive either an EB-1 or EB-2 visa, depending on their qualifications. The application process is expected to take weeks, though some countries may experience wait times of up to a year or more due to visa availability.

Background

The Trump administration has been making sweeping changes to the U.S. immigration system, including:

Pausing immigration applications from 19 countries affected by the travel ban, mostly in Africa and the Middle East.

Pausing and reviewing asylum applications approved during the Biden administration.

Emphasizing stricter vetting of immigrants following security incidents, including the recent shooting of National Guard members in Washington, D.C.

The Gold Card program has drawn criticism from Democrats and immigration advocates, who argue it unfairly prioritizes wealthy applicants over others. Nevertheless, the administration positions it as a tool to attract successful entrepreneurs, investors, and business leaders who will contribute to the U.S. economy.

