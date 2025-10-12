“We’ve Addressed 90% of ASUU’s Demands,” FG Insists, Urges Union to End Strike

By Naija247news

Abuja | October 12, 2025 — Developing Story

The Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to constructive engagement with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) as the union begins a two-week total and comprehensive warning strike across Nigeria’s public universities.

In a joint statement signed by the Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Tunji Alausa, and the Minister of State for Education, Prof. Suwaiba Sai’d Ahmed, the government reiterated its readiness to maintain open dialogue with the union, insisting that the administration has shown “sincerity, patience, and goodwill” in addressing ASUU’s long-standing grievances.

“Virtually all the issues raised by the union have been substantially addressed,” the statement read. “These include the introduction of enhanced teaching allowances and notable improvements in the conditions of service for academic staff.”

According to the ministers, only a few residual matters remain unresolved — issues they say now fall under the jurisdiction of the newly reconstituted governing councils of individual universities.

However, the government expressed disappointment that despite what it described as “substantial progress”, ASUU chose to declare another strike instead of continuing negotiations.

“The union’s action is unfair to students and the public,” the ministers stated, “especially when the Federal Government has demonstrated commitment by meeting agreed deadlines and maintaining sustained dialogue.”

Under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, the statement noted that education remains central to national development priorities, with continuous reforms aimed at improving learning conditions, strengthening institutional autonomy, and fostering innovation.

The ministers also reaffirmed that while the government supports legitimate labour agitation, it will not compromise accountability in the use of public resources.

“While the government continues to demonstrate goodwill and flexibility, it will not abdicate its responsibility to uphold fairness and accountability,” the statement said, adding that the ‘no work, no pay’ policy will be enforced if the strike disrupts academic calendars.

The statement reassured Nigerian students and parents that the government remains committed to maintaining industrial harmony in the education sector. It urged ASUU to embrace partnership and dialogue rather than confrontation, emphasizing that collective problem-solving is key to rebuilding trust between the government and the academic community.

Observers note that the latest development comes amid public frustration over repeated disruptions in Nigeria’s higher education system. Between 1999 and 2023, ASUU embarked on 16 strike actions, cumulatively halting academic activities for more than 1,000 days — a trend analysts warn is eroding global competitiveness and youth productivity.

Meanwhile, education experts have called for a permanent dispute resolution framework that protects university autonomy while ensuring fiscal accountability.

As of press time, ASUU had not officially responded to the ministers’ latest appeal, though insiders within the union said members remain unconvinced that the government has fulfilled earlier agreements, particularly regarding earned academic allowances and revitalization funds.

For now, students across public universities await clarity, as another standoff threatens to further delay graduation timelines and undermine public confidence in the system.

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.