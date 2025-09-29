West African Deportees Abandoned in Togo Amid Controversial US Removal Programme

At least eight to 10 West African deportees sent from the United States through Ghana have been reportedly abandoned in Togo without documents, legal support, or shelter, raising urgent concerns from human rights groups and lawyers.

The deportations are part of US President Donald Trump’s sweeping removal programme, which has faced international criticism for its opaque processes and disregard for court protections. Ghana’s President John Mahamaconfirmed earlier this month that Accra had agreed to accept some deportees from the region as part of a bilateral arrangement with Washington.

Deportees Left Stranded at Border

According to reports, the deportees were escorted past the Aflao border crossing near Lomé, Togo, and left on the streets without passports or identification.

“The situation is terrible,” said Benjamin, a Nigerian national speaking under a pseudonym. “I was crammed into a hotel room with three others, surviving only on money sent by relatives in the US. I had a court ruling blocking my deportation to Nigeria, but I was beaten by US Immigration officers for refusing to board a military plane and was ultimately flown to Ghana.”

Another deportee, Emmanuel, a Liberian asylum seeker, said he too was dumped in Togo.

“We are in hiding right now because we have no documents or ID whatsoever,” he told AFP.

Both men, who had green cards and were married to American citizens, spent over two weeks under military guard at Ghana’s Dema Camp before being transported to Togo. Conditions at the camp reportedly included exposure to heat, mosquitoes, and unsafe water.

Legal and Human Rights Concerns

Lawyers report that at least 28 people have been flown to Ghana so far, including deportees whose removals had been blocked by US immigration judges due to safety risks. One case involved a bisexual man from Gambia, immediately sent back despite facing persecution under laws criminalising same-sex relations.

US-based attorney Meredyth Yoon described the arrangement as a “loophole”, claiming the US is bypassing court protections by routing deportees through Ghana, where they can then be sent onward to their home countries without proper legal safeguards.

The UN human rights office has called on Ghana to halt onward deportations to countries where deportees risk torture or persecution.

The US State Department defended the removals, stating it would “pursue all appropriate options to remove aliens who should not be in the United States.” Both Ghanaian and Togolese authorities have yet to publicly comment on the reports.

The Human Cost

These deportations highlight the precarious position of West African nationals caught in the crossfire of US immigration policy and regional compliance arrangements. Human rights advocates warn that without urgent intervention, deportees face serious risks, including persecution, lack of shelter, and denial of basic rights.

