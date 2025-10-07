We’re Going to Have a Gaza Deal, I’m Pretty Sure” — Trump Optimistic as Talks Begin

US President Donald Trump expressed confidence on Monday, October 6, that a peace deal between Israel and Hamas in Gaza is within reach. Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump said he was “pretty sure” a deal was possible as indirect talks began in Egypt under his 20-point plan.

Addressing his red lines in the negotiations, Trump stated: “I have red lines, if certain things aren’t met we’re not going to do it.” When asked whether Hamas’ agreement to disarm was a precondition, the President replied, “But I think we’re doing very well and I think Hamas has been agreeing to things that are very important.”

Trump emphasized his optimism about the prospects of a final agreement. “I think we’re going to have a deal. It’s a hard thing for me to say that when for years and years they’ve been trying to have a deal,” he said. “We’re going to have a Gaza deal, I’m pretty sure, yeah.”

The President also dismissed reports suggesting that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was skeptical about the talks. According to Trump, Netanyahu had been “very positive about the deal,” reinforcing the sense of momentum in the negotiations.

As indirect discussions continue in Egypt, Trump’s comments signal both a cautious optimism and the importance of clear conditions in the path toward a potential Gaza peace agreement.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.