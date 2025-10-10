“We’re Getting the Hostages Back Monday or Tuesday” — Trump Confirms Gaza Release Plan, Eyes Egypt Signing Ceremony

United States President Donald Trump has announced that he expects the release of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza to take place on Monday, October 23, or Tuesday, October 24, marking what he described as a “day of joy” and a crucial step toward lasting peace in the Middle East.

Speaking during a White House cabinet meeting on Thursday, Trump outlined the progress made under the Gaza peace agreement reached this week, which aims to end the devastating conflict that has left tens of thousands dead and displaced across the enclave.

“We are getting the hostages back on Monday or Tuesday, and that’ll be a day of joy,” Trump told reporters. “This is a step toward an everlasting peace.”

According to the plan, the approximately 20 living hostages are to be freed within 72 hours after the ceasefire takes effect, while efforts to recover the remains of deceased captives will continue. Trump acknowledged that retrieving some of the bodies might prove challenging, saying, “Some of the bodies are going to be a little bit hard to find.”

The agreement represents Phase One of a broader framework that includes Israel’s withdrawal from parts of Gaza, coordinated by mediators from the United States, Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey.

Trump to Attend Signing Ceremony in Egypt, May Address Israeli Knesset

President Trump also revealed plans to travel to the region to attend a signing ceremony in Egypt, where the ceasefire and hostage exchange are expected to be formally ratified.

He said discussions are ongoing to determine whether he will also deliver an address to the Israeli parliament (Knesset) at the invitation of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“We’re going to create something where people can live. You can’t live right now in Gaza,” Trump said, expressing optimism that reconstruction efforts will gradually rebuild the war-torn territory.

While many details of the long-term peace framework remain unclear, the U.S. president emphasized that the current breakthrough could “lay the foundation for an everlasting peace” between Israelis and Palestinians.

Background

Israel’s offensive in Gaza, which began in October 2023, has resulted in more than 67,000 Palestinian deaths and over 169,000 injuries, according to health officials. The conflict erupted following Hamas’s surprise attacks that killed more than 1,100 people in Israel and led to around 200 captives being taken.

The Trump administration, working closely with regional mediators, has played a central role in brokering the phased ceasefire agreement, which also includes a multi-national task force to monitor compliance and coordinate humanitarian aid.

