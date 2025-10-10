“We’re Always Going to Fight Till the End” — Troost-Ekong on Super Eagles’ 2026 World Cup Hopes

By Naija247news Sports Desk – Lagos, Nigeria | October 10, 2025

Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong has issued a rallying cry to Nigeria’s football fans, assuring that the team will continue to push hard in their quest to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Nigeria is set to face the Crocodiles of Lesotho on Friday, before taking on neighbors Benin Republic in their final two Group C qualifying matches. Currently, the Super Eagles sit third in the group with 11 points, three behind joint leaders Benin and South Africa.

To keep their World Cup dreams alive, Nigeria must win both remaining fixtures and hope for favorable outcomes in other group games.

“We’re optimistic, and we’re always going to fight till the end,” Troost-Ekong told the Super Eagles media team.

“We believe and we’re never going to stop believing, two important games, Friday, the first one, and after that we get back to Nigeria. Our focus now is on Lesotho.”

The captain added that the team’s morale is high, with players fully focused on the crucial must-win game against Lesotho. Troost-Ekong’s remarks underline the squad’s determination as they prepare for a challenging conclusion to the World Cup qualifying campaign.

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.