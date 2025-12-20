Wema Bank Boosts Youth Innovation, Disburses N120m Grants to Tech Startups at Hackaholics 6.0 Finale

Wema Bank Plc has strengthened its commitment to youth-driven technology and innovation by disbursing N120 million in grants to emerging startups across Nigeria during the grand finale of the Hackaholics 6.0 program in Lagos.

The initiative, which has become one of Nigeria’s leading innovation platforms, aims to position young entrepreneurs at the centre of national development by supporting technological solutions tailored to local challenges.

Speaking at the event, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Wema Bank, Mr Moruf Oseni, reaffirmed the bank’s commitment to youth empowerment and innovation-driven economic growth. Oseni, who was represented by the bank’s Chief Information Officer, Mr Adeoluwa Akomolafe, said sustained investment in youth and technology remains crucial to Nigeria’s future.

According to him, Hackaholics 6.0 was designed not just as an innovation contest but as a deliberate empowerment structure for Nigeria’s young talents, especially university innovators working on transformative ideas.

“For eight decades, we have stood as Nigeria’s longest surviving indigenous bank, adapting to disruptions and spearheading innovation,” he said. “With Hackaholics, we chose to become the bank that empowers innovators.”

Oseni stressed that youth empowerment and national STEM advancement are strategic priorities for the bank, beyond conventional corporate social responsibility initiatives. He emphasised that the bank is investing not only financially, but also intellectually and structurally, in young entrepreneurs.

“We are not just providing platforms; we are investing in the youth financially, intellectually and in every way that matters,” he added.

Wema Bank disclosed that Hackaholics 6.0 toured eight Nigerian campuses and attracted more than 11,000 applications, with over 2,000 people participating in regional pitch sessions. Oseni said this rising level of engagement confirms that the initiative has evolved into a national problem-solving ecosystem.

“The quality of ideas we continue to see reinforces our belief that the African challenge is the African opportunity,” he said, adding that the bank intends to keep fueling innovators capable of delivering global solutions.

In his remarks, the Executive Director, Retail and Digital at Wema Bank, Mr Tunde Mabawonku, called for innovation that reflects local realities while remaining globally competitive.

He stressed the need for African countries to position themselves as global innovation hubs, pointing out that Nigeria can become a major unicorn-producing economy with the right level of youth participation in technology.

“The digital and AI revolution is already here. The task before us is to build capacity, invest in people and design solutions that create real impact,” Mabawonku said.

He noted that Wema Bank is prioritising long-term investment in innovation pipelines rather than short-term rewards.

“We are reforming our support for solutions and the people who will drive the next wave of innovation in finance, technology and beyond,” he added.

The competition produced winners across Ideathon and Hackathon categories.

In the Ideathon category, Chao emerged winner with a N25 million grant for developing a digital solution that helps food vendors run operations more efficiently. Varsity Scape came second, earning N20 million; Farmslate placed third with N15 million; Sane AI was fourth with N5 million; while Fertitude won the women-led category, receiving N5 million.

In the Hackathon category, VOC AI claimed the top prize with a Voice of Customer software development toolkit. Illumitrust finished second with N15 million, Fix Fraud AI took third position with N10 million, while Rapid Dev received N5 million.

Since the programme began in 2019, Wema Bank has delivered over $300,000 in funding to youth innovators across all six geopolitical zones in Nigeria. This includes N75 million awarded exclusively to women-led teams in 2023 and 2024.

Industry observers say Hackaholics is shaping the future of Nigeria’s digital economy by supplying fresh talent required to drive artificial intelligence, FinTech, and software development industries in the coming decade.

Entrepreneurs and analysts at the event praised Wema Bank for sustaining a national platform that supports technology founders at early stages, giving them access to both capital and structured mentorship networks.

