We’ll Leave No Stone Unturned to Protect Lagosians, Says Sanwo-Olu

Updated: Jan 19, 2026 Credibility: 85%

Lagos, Jan. 19, 2026 (Naija247news) – The Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has assured residents that his administration will leave no stone unturned in safeguarding lives and property across the state.

Speaking at the signing of the 2026 Appropriation Bill at Lagos House, Ikeja, Governor Sanwo-Olu expressed concern over incidents like the scooping of fuel at Apapa Bridge earlier on Monday, describing such acts as “suicide missions.” He commended the swift response of the Lagos State first responders and police, who controlled the situation before any disaster occurred.

The governor also addressed issues of indiscipline, particularly indiscriminate dumping of refuse, warning that stricter penalties will be enforced this year. “We will improve the capacity of LAWMA and PSP in this year’s budget, increase their fleet of compactor trucks, and ensure all necessary equipment is available to keep the city clean and safe,” he said.

On the Makoko demolition exercise, Governor Sanwo-Olu noted that evacuation notices had been issued over two years ago to residents living within 150 to 250 metres of high-tension wires. He emphasized that the government’s action is in the collective interest of Lagosians, prioritizing safety over any ulterior motive.

“People need to understand that it is a big city we are dealing with, and the emergency and safety of lives and properties are paramount. We are not demolishing all of Makoko, only shanties near high-tension wires to prevent risks,” he said.

The governor also responded to criticisms from local and international NGOs, claiming some sought to profit from the situation without contributing meaningfully. “We have evidence and have studied this for years. The exercise was originally planned for December 2024 but was extended through 2025 to ensure compliance and safety,” he added.

Sanwo-Olu reassured that affected residents would receive palliatives and relocation stipends. “I have instructed local governments and relevant ministries to provide additional support to show compassion. The aim is to ensure everyone can live in a safe and secure environment,” he said.