FootBall

We’ll Do Our Best to Win” — Troost-Ekong on Super Eagles’ Clash with Benin

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

Uyo, Nigeria (Naija247news) — Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong has assured fans that Nigeria’s players are fully prepared and determined to secure maximum points in today’s crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying clash against the Benin Republic.

The three-time African champions are set to face their neighbours at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo in matchday 10 of Group C. Currently, Nigeria sits third in the group with 14 points from nine matches. To qualify, the Eagles must defeat Benin and hope that South Africa drops points against Rwanda.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference, Troost-Ekong acknowledged that Nigeria’s qualification fate is not entirely in their hands but pledged that the team will fight hard for victory.

“There are players here who want to make names for themselves, and those who will want their names to go down well in history. So, they are fully prepared and will play to win,” Troost-Ekong said. “Tomorrow may not be 100 per cent in our hands, but we try to do our best and win the match.”

The Super Eagles will look to capitalize on home advantage as they aim to keep their World Cup qualification hopes alive.

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.

Emman Tochi
Emman Tochihttps://naija247news.com
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

