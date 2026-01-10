WEF 2026: FG Unveils Nigeria House in Davos to Spotlight Economic Reforms

Updated: Jan 10, 2026 Credibility: 85%

Abuja, Jan. 9, 2026 (NAN) The Federal Government has launched Nigeria House, Davos, ahead of the 56th Annual World Economic Forum (WEF) 2026, creating a high-profile platform to showcase the country’s economic reforms and attract global investment.

The WEF 2026 meeting is scheduled for January 19–23 in Davos, Switzerland, and Nigeria House marks the country’s first official national presence on the Davos Promenade. The initiative aims to highlight Nigeria’s investment readiness, institutional strength, and cultural identity to international stakeholders.

According to Mr. Abiodun Oladunjoye, Director of Information and Public Relations at the State House, Abuja, Nigeria House Davos provides a strategic platform to deepen foreign direct investment, foster strategic partnerships, and position Nigeria as a reform-driven economy under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Structured under a Public–Private Partnership (PPP) framework, the initiative brings together federal ministries, including Industry, Trade and Investment; Finance; and Foreign Affairs, with private sector partners. Eviola and Co Integrated Services Ltd has been appointed the lead coordinating and executing organisation, blending public sector leadership with professional private sector execution.

Over the five-day programme, Nigeria House will host ministerial engagements, policy dialogues, investment meetings, and cultural diplomacy sessions, covering key sectors such as solid minerals, trade infrastructure, agriculture, climate investment, energy sustainability, digital trade, technology, and the creative economy. Discussions will integrate finance, legislation, investment security, and investor assurance across all sectors.

The Presidency highlighted that leading nations have long used Davos Houses as instruments of economic diplomacy and global influence. With Nigeria House, Nigeria now joins this league, projecting its narrative directly to the world and positioning itself as an attractive destination for global investors.

The Presidency called for active participation from public institutions, private sector players, development finance institutions, and international partners, emphasizing that Nigeria House Davos reflects the country’s confidence, ambition, and readiness to engage the global economy.