Weapons Used in Arise TV Anchor’s Murder Sourced from Niger Republic — FCT Police Reveal as 12 Suspects Arrested

Police uncover cross-border arms supply network after deadly Gishiri robbery that killed journalist Somtochukwu Maduagwu and security guard in Abuja.

By Naija247news – Abuja | October 10, 2025

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has revealed that the armed robbery gang responsible for the killing of Arise News anchor Somtochukwu Christella Maduagwu sourced its weapons from a supplier operating in the Niger Republic, exposing yet another layer of the transnational small arms crisis fuelling insecurity across Nigeria.

In a statement on Friday, the Command’s spokesperson, SP Josephine Adeh, said twelve suspects linked to the September 29, 2025 violent robbery at Unique Apartments, Katampe Extension, Abuja, have been arrested following an intensive intelligence-led operation.

Cross-Border Arms Trail

Adeh disclosed that preliminary investigations showed the syndicate procured its firearms — including a locally fabricated AK-47 rifle, a pump-action gun, and a pistol — from a black-market arms dealer who operates across the Nigeria–Niger border corridor.

“All the suspects are from Kaduna and Katsina States and have confessed to obtaining their weapons from a yet-to-be-identified supplier in the Niger Republic,” Adeh said.

The suspects, identified as Shamsudeen Hassan, Hassan Isah (22), Abubakar Alkamu (27), Sani Sirajo (20), Mashkur Jamilu (28), Suleiman Badamasi (21), Abdulsalam Saleh, Zaharadeen Muhammad (23), Musa Adamu (30), Sumayya Mohammed (27), Isah Abdulrahman (25), and Musa Umar (31), are currently in police custody.

Trail of Violence Before the Gishiri Tragedy

Police investigations also revealed that the gang had carried out multiple armed robberies across the FCT before the Katampe attack — including operations at Katampe 1, a hotel in Apo, and another in Zuba.

“They have also confessed to participating in other armed robbery operations within the FCT,” Adeh said, confirming that Hassan Shamsudeen fired the shot that killed security guard Barnabas Danlami during the Gishiri attack.

The late Maduagwu, aged 29, was a rising journalist with Arise TV. She reportedly fell to her death while trying to escape from her third-floor apartment as the armed robbers invaded her residence.

Elite Police Squad Tracked the Gang

According to the police, the FCT Commissioner of Police, CP Ajao Adewale, set up a Special Investigation Team led by DCP Aliyu Abubakar and supported by ACP Victor Godfrey, commander of the Scorpion Squad, to pursue and dismantle the syndicate.

“Leveraging digital reconstructive intelligence and conducting coordinated operations across the FCT, Nasarawa, and Kaduna States, the team successfully apprehended the suspects,” Adeh said.

Recovered items include several firearms, live ammunition, mobile phones, and other materials linked to the deadly robbery.

The Command has urged residents to remain alert and report suspicious movements or criminal activity through its emergency hotlines.

A Widening Security Breach

The revelation that the suspects sourced weapons from the Niger Republic has reignited national concern over Nigeria’s porous northern borders and the unchecked inflow of illicit small arms and light weapons (SALW).

Security analysts have long warned that weapons circulating from conflict zones in Libya, Niger, and Chad are fuelling armed violence and banditry within Nigeria’s interior regions.

According to United Nations estimates, Nigeria accounts for over 70 percent of the 500 million illicit small arms circulating in West Africa — about 350 million weapons in civilian hands, many trafficked through the Sahel corridor.

A Call for Regional Action

Experts say the latest police findings highlight the urgent need for enhanced border surveillance, intelligence-sharing, and coordinated disarmament efforts across the ECOWAS subregion.

“The murder of Somtochukwu Maduagwu has once again exposed how cross-border criminal networks threaten urban safety in Nigeria’s capital,” a senior security analyst told Naija247news.

As investigations continue, the FCT Police Command says it remains committed to tracking down remaining members of the gang and their Niger-based arms supplier.

A Nation Still in Mourning

Somtochukwu Christella Maduagwu’s tragic death has continued to draw tributes from colleagues and rights groups, who describe her as a brilliant young journalist dedicated to truth and storytelling.

Her death, they say, underscores the urgent need for state accountability and a renewed national strategy to curb the free flow of arms and restore safety in Nigeria’s capital.

