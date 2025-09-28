‘We wish he was alive’ — Akunyili’s son says no justice can make up for father’s murder

Naija247news reports that the family of the late Dr. Chike Akunyili, who was brutally murdered by gunmen in 2021, is still grappling with the emotional toll of the tragedy, four years after his death.

Dr. Chike Akunyili, a renowned medical doctor and husband of the late Dora Akunyili, former Director-General of NAFDAC, was shot dead on September 28, 2021, at Afor Nkpor junction, Onitsha, Anambra State. The killing, which shocked the nation, remains a source of deep pain for his family.

Naija247news gathered that Obumneme Akunyili, the last son of the late couple and Director of Project Monitoring in Anambra State, made the disclosure during the fourth memorial edition of a free medical outreach held at St. Leo Hospital, Enugu.

Speaking with journalists at the event, Obumneme described his father’s assassination as a “gruesome murder” that continues to haunt his family. He said, “It is devastating when I scroll through my phone and see videos of my father’s death. With time, the pain is not as sharp as before, but it never goes away. You try to hold on to the positive memories, but once you reach for it, the pain bites back.”

Naija247news understands that despite assurances from a former governor of Anambra State that the gang behind the killing had been eliminated, Obumneme and his family find little solace in the news. “Whether the killers were punished or not, it doesn’t bring him back,” he added.

According to Naija247news, the annual medical outreach is a family-driven initiative designed to uphold Dr. Akunyili’s legacy of charitable service. Obumneme noted that the programme is entirely self-funded by the Akunyili children and sustained through the volunteer efforts of medical professionals.

He explained that most of the resources go into purchasing medication for the outreach, while doctors contribute their time and expertise freely. “The feedback from beneficiaries has been exceptional,” he said, expressing hope that the initiative will evolve into a sustainable tribute to their father’s life and values.

Naija247news reports that last year’s outreach was scaled down due to hospital construction and personal family challenges. However, the 2025 edition marks a full return, with improved structure and planning.

The Akunyili family says their ultimate wish remains unchanged: “We wish our father was alive, that is what matters most to us.”

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.