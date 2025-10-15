“We Will Come Back and Rebuild Our Party” — Enugu PDP Vows Revival After Mbah Defection

Enugu State’s political landscape has been thrown into flux following Governor Peter Mbah’s defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Officially announced on Tuesday, Mbah cited the “unjust treatment of the South East” by PDP leadership as his reason for crossing party lines.

The move, however, has elicited mixed reactions, with residents and party loyalists questioning whether the defection serves the people or personal ambition.

“I thank God that they have defected, so we will now come back and rebuild our party, PDP,” said Dr. Okey Ozoani, former PDP State Youth Leader and Vice Chairman, during a radio phone-in programme on Wednesday. He urged party members to remain resilient and calm, noting, “Good things are coming for the true PDP members.”

Ozoani also challenged the rationale behind Mbah’s decision, asking rhetorically, “Is defecting going to reduce taxation in Enugu State? Don’t you know that Enugu is the most costly state in Nigeria to live in and highly insecure?”

Nick Ozonsi, a former Chairman of Udi Local Government Area and long-time PDP stalwart, stressed the need for systemic political reforms. “What is wrong is what you cannot do in party A. How are you going to do it in party B?” he said, warning Nigerians to take defections and party abandonment seriously.

Other voices in the state echoed similar concerns. Resident and party loyalist Mr. Nwoke Eze described Mbah’s defection as “politically short-sighted,” drawing parallels with Lagos, where President Bola Tinubu did not need to switch parties to drive state progress.

Alika John condemned political defections as unethical, saying, “I personally don’t like how politicians get into office through a particular party and then dump the party and still retain the position.”

Meanwhile, social commentator Dr. Dele Maxwell highlighted the need for a political system driven by ideology rather than individuals. “It doesn’t help us. We should be able to develop a system whereby politicians are recognized for their contribution to their party, rather than switching allegiances for personal gain,” he said.

Mbah’s defection underscores a broader debate in Nigeria about party loyalty, governance, and political accountability. As Enugu PDP members rally to rebuild their party ahead of the 2027 elections, the coming months will reveal whether ideological commitment or personal ambition will shape the state’s political future.

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.