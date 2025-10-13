“We need your wisdom for national stability” — Sanwo-Olu, Uzodimma push for laws empowering traditional institutions

LTraditional rulers meets in Lagos, commits efforts to peaceful coexistence

Traditional rulers across geo-political divides converged in Lagos on Monday to align their efforts towards engendering peace and keep the country united.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu declared open the two-day national executive committee meeting of the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria (NCTRN) — the umbrella body of all traditional institutions in the country created to work with all tiers of government to promote national stability.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu hosted a two-day meeting held at Lagos Continental Hotel in Victoria Island, with the theme: “The Traditional Institution: The Imperative of its Inclusion in Effective and Efficient Governance in Nigeria”.

Sanwo-Olu was joined by nine other Governors, including the Chairman of NigerianGovernors Forum (NGF), Governor Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State, and chairman of Progressive Governors Forum, Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State, who stood in for President Tinubu.

The meeting was convened at the instance of the NCTRN co-chairmen, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III, and Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi.

Sanwo-Olu, in his opening address, described traditional institutions as “the vital link” between the government and the people, noting that traditional rulers were the bridge connecting institutions of the state with community realities.

Lagos Governor said the meeting pushed forward the need to address the role of traditional institutions in governance, pointing out that traditional structures were respected segments of the country’s leadership system but not officially empowered despite their strong influence.

Sanwo-Olu observed the relevance of traditional institutions diminished during the military incursion in societal politics, dealing a blow to the traditional institutions. He said the military rule significantly eroded the laudable roles traditional rulers had played in shaping the nation and its cherished traditions.

“With the restoration of democracy in the country since 1999, our traditional rulers are gradually asserting themselves back into national consciousness. But we are not yet there. I advise that our traditional rulers continue to push for more constitutionally-backed relevance. This is the right thing to do, and we promise to support this push because we believe we need to tap from the experience and wisdom of our traditional rulers to make more progress.

“This meeting presents a unique chance to push for clarity; not for the sake of prestige, but for practical reasons. When traditional leaders are clearly woven into our governance framework, their authority can become a valuable asset for fostering peace, resolving conflicts and driving community development. As our nation grapples with complex social, economic, and security issues, it is crucial that we tap into the wisdom and influence of our royal fathers in a coordinated and structured way.”

Sanwo-Olu encouraged the monarchs to continue to be steadfast pillars of integrity, fairness, and unity. The Governor said the communities looked to the traditional institutions not just as cultural symbols, but as moral guides.

Voices of traditional leaders, Sanwo-Olu said, hold significant power when calling for peace, equity and progress, adding that their actions touch hearts and shape futures.

“Let us collaborate to ensure that our traditional institutions stay impartial, inclusive, and in sync with the broader vision of a just and thriving Nigeria,” Lagos State Governor said.

Gov. Uzodimma recalled that traditional rulers had historically held a defined place in the nation’s constitutional order, pointing out that their role was not only symbolic but was also recognised by law.

In the First Republic, the Imo State Governor noted that Section 34(2)(ii) of the 1963 Republican Constitution essentially gave traditional rulers direct legislative presence at the federal level. This, he said, changed with the 1979 Constitution, which removed roles for traditional institutions.

The 1999 Constitution, Uzodimma said, did not restore the statutory authority invested in the traditional institutions. He said the institutions drift into informality where traditional rulers were left with advisory positions defined not by law, but by the discretion of government.

Uzodimma said: “The continued influence of traditional rulers in Nigeria is not a courtesy extended by the state. It is a consequence of lived reality. Across towns and villages, traditional leaders remain the first point of contact in moments of crisis, the first to be consulted when tempers rise, and the last to retreat when disorder threatens stability.

“We must stop pretending that the absence of a constitutional role means an absence of function. I can tell you today without fear of equivocation that your relevance is not in question, was never in doubt and would never be in doubt. What is questionable is the failure of the system to give legal backing to a role it already depends on.”

The chairman of Progressive Governors Forum said absence of a constitutional role for traditional institutions remained a gap to be filled, stressing that the nation must consider their importance as it updates its laws in line with current realities.

“That is why I believe the time has come to make this right, not necessarily by creating a new role, but by giving legal status to what already exists,” Uzodimma said.

The Sultan of Sokoto said the meeting was initiated with the aim to further strengthen peaceful coexistence and cohesive relationship among different ethnic communities in the country, leveraging traditional leadership.

Abubakar III said the NCTRN believed in the country’s unity, urging members to continue to forge a united front and support the efforts of the government to bring peace and stability to the country.

Ooni of Ife called for abrogation of the law that placed the authority of first class kings under the leadership of Local Government Area chairman, stressing that the roles of the traditional rulers had been further relegated by the constitutional provisions placing them under the council’s authority.

Oba Adeyeye said the political class should heed the call for the restoration of the statutory privileges hitherto granted the traditional institutions to truly make them the moral guardians of the country.

Chairman of the coordinating committee of the meeting and Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, said the traditional institutions, by virtue of their revered positions, remained the bedrock of success of the government.

“The traditional institutions have been an enduring heritage of the people from which different people that make up Nigeria have come to identify with and see as moral guides,” Etsu Nupe said.

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.