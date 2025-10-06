“We Met at a GCE Centre, Not a Party” — May Edochie Reveals How She First Met Estranged Husband Yul Edochie

Naija247news | Lagos, October 6, 2025 — May Edochie, the estranged wife of popular Nollywood actor Yul Edochie, has opened up about how she first met the movie star long before fame and marriage — in what she describes as a “simple, academic setting.”

Speaking during a recent lifestyle interview, May recounted that their paths first crossed during her early university days, not at a film event or social gathering, but at a General Certificate Examination (GCE) centre in eastern Nigeria.

“Way back in school when I went to the East for my university, I’m a bookworm. It’s always been about books for me. We didn’t meet at a party or any glamorous setting; we met at a GCE centre,” she revealed.

At the time, May had just relocated from Lagos to further her education at the Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT), while Yul was a student at the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT).

A Love Story Born in Simplicity

Reflecting on her youth, May described herself as a “focused, academically driven student” who preferred her books to social outings. Her account paints a portrait of a humble beginning to what would later become one of Nollywood’s most talked-about marriages.

The revelation comes amid ongoing media attention surrounding the couple’s separation, which followed Yul Edochie’s controversial second marriage to actress Judy Austin.

Public Reaction

Fans have reacted warmly to May’s candid recollection, praising her for her grace and simplicity. Many online users have described her story as “refreshingly honest” and a reminder of “how love stories once began before fame, social media, and fortune complicated everything.”

As the estranged couple continues to navigate public scrutiny, May’s story has reignited nostalgia among fans of old Nollywood romance — when life, and love, seemed much simpler.

