Menu
Search
Subscribe
Arts & Entertainment

“We Met at a GCE Centre, Not a Party” — May Edochie Reveals How She First Met Estranged Husband Yul Edochie

By: Naija247news

Date:

Naija247news | Lagos, October 6, 2025 — May Edochie, the estranged wife of popular Nollywood actor Yul Edochie, has opened up about how she first met the movie star long before fame and marriage — in what she describes as a “simple, academic setting.”

Speaking during a recent lifestyle interview, May recounted that their paths first crossed during her early university days, not at a film event or social gathering, but at a General Certificate Examination (GCE) centre in eastern Nigeria.

“Way back in school when I went to the East for my university, I’m a bookworm. It’s always been about books for me. We didn’t meet at a party or any glamorous setting; we met at a GCE centre,” she revealed.

At the time, May had just relocated from Lagos to further her education at the Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT), while Yul was a student at the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT).

A Love Story Born in Simplicity

Reflecting on her youth, May described herself as a “focused, academically driven student” who preferred her books to social outings. Her account paints a portrait of a humble beginning to what would later become one of Nollywood’s most talked-about marriages.

The revelation comes amid ongoing media attention surrounding the couple’s separation, which followed Yul Edochie’s controversial second marriage to actress Judy Austin.

Public Reaction

Fans have reacted warmly to May’s candid recollection, praising her for her grace and simplicity. Many online users have described her story as “refreshingly honest” and a reminder of “how love stories once began before fame, social media, and fortune complicated everything.”

As the estranged couple continues to navigate public scrutiny, May’s story has reignited nostalgia among fans of old Nollywood romance — when life, and love, seemed much simpler.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Deji Adeyanju Questions Authenticity of Big Brother Naija Prize Money — “Why Do Winners Still Look Broke?”
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news Media Group LLC Overview Naija247news Media Group LLC is an independent digital media company founded in October 2010 by journalist and media entrepreneur Godwin Okafor. Headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria, with editorial operations in New York, the company specializes in delivering timely, data-driven coverage across politics, business, the economy, governance, and international affairs. Naija247news is also an investigative news platform that tracks developments in the Nigerian economy, business, politics, finance, as well as the broader African and global economic landscape. Mission The company is committed to promoting developmental journalism and creating an enabling environment for people to interact, share opinions, and proffer solutions to the political, social, and economic challenges facing Nigeria and Africa at large. Affiliations Naija247news is a press partner to the Lagos State Government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). It is also a member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) and a media partner to the U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria. Digital Presence The company’s platform, Naija247news.com, is a verified publisher on Google News and Bing Publisher Center. It maintains a distinct brand identity, an uncompromising editorial legacy, and full journalistic independence. The website features AMP integration, mobile-first design, and is optimized for speed with Cloudflare.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Deji Adeyanju Questions Authenticity of Big Brother Naija Prize Money — “Why Do Winners Still Look Broke?”

Arts & Entertainment 0
Naija247news | Lagos, October 6, 2025 — Prominent human...

Netflix Loses $25 Billion After Elon Musk Calls for Boycott Over ‘Woke’ Content

Arts & Entertainment 0
Naija247news | October 6, 2025 — Streaming giant Netflix...

EXCLUSIVE: PENGASSAN dissolves branch leadership over failure to shut down gas supply to Dangote refinery

Top Stories 0
The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp
×
Get The News Corporate Media Wont Tell You
Track Latest Business, Financial & Economic News From Nigeria