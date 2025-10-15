“We Humbly Request the Deposition of Oba Oloyede” — Ipetumodu Ruling Houses Call on Governor Adeleke

The two ruling houses of Ipetumodu, Osun State, have formally called on Governor Ademola Adeleke to approve the deposition of Oba Joseph Oloyede as Apetumodu of Ipetumodu. The move comes following the monarch’s conviction in the United States for a multi-million-dollar COVID-19 relief fraud scheme.

In a letter dated October 13, 2025, addressed to the governor through the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, the Aribile and Fagbemokun ruling houses urged Adeleke to declare the Apetumodu stool vacant and to direct the Ministry of Justice to lodge and domesticate the certified U.S. judgment with the appropriate Nigerian registry to formalize the deposition.

According to the letter, a copy of which was obtained in Osogbo on Wednesday, the Apetumodu stool has been under suspension for over three years due to Oba Oloyede’s prolonged absence. The ruling houses said the absence has disrupted age-old customs and traditions, causing distress in the town.

“Now, following his conviction and sentencing to 56 months (over four years) imprisonment, along with an additional three years of supervised release in the United States of America, the need for urgent government intervention has become even more compelling,” the letter read.

The correspondence highlighted that on August 26–27, 2025, a United States Federal Court (Northern District of Ohio) sentenced Oba Oloyede to a custodial term after he pleaded guilty to serious offenses connected to a scheme that defrauded COVID-19 relief programmes. The ruling houses emphasized that official releases from U.S. authorities and multiple credible Nigerian media outlets confirm the conviction and sentence beyond dispute.

Signed by ten representatives of royal compounds from the two ruling houses, the letter titled “Joint Letter from the Aribile and Fagbemokun Ruling Houses of Ipetumodu” requested the governor to:

Approve the deposition of Oba Joseph Oloyede as Apetumodu pursuant to the Chiefs Law of Osun State and native law and custom, citing criminal conviction for offenses of moral turpitude that have tarnished the office. Declare the Apetumodu stool vacant immediately and formally notify the Ife North Local Government and Ipetumodu chiefs. Direct the Ministry of Justice to lodge and domesticate the certified U.S. judgment to complete the administrative record in support of the deposition.

The ruling houses affirmed their commitment to a peaceful, lawful, and transparent succession under the Chiefs Law and Apetumodu Chieftaincy Declaration. They assured readiness to cooperate fully with the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs and Ife North Local Government to ensure a credible process that restores honor to the throne.

The case of Oba Oloyede came to light in April 2025 after months of speculation regarding his mysterious disappearance. He appeared before a U.S. court in the Northern District of Ohio alongside co-defendant Edward Oluwasanmi over alleged roles in a scheme to fraudulently obtain $4.2 million in COVID-19 relief funds.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Oloyede and Oluwasanmi submitted falsified loan applications under the Small Business Administration’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) and Paycheck Protection Programme (PPP) to obtain funds under false pretences. The court revealed that Oloyede obtained approximately $1.3 million through these applications, contributing to the total $4.2 million fraud.

Oba Oloyede pleaded guilty to the charges on April 21, 2025. In early July, his co-defendant, Oluwasanmi, was sentenced to 27 months imprisonment, while Oloyede awaited his judgment. On August 26, 2025, U.S. District Judge Christopher A. Boyko sentenced the monarch to 56 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, and ordered him to pay $4,408,543.38 in restitution. The court also mandated the forfeiture of Oloyede’s Medina home and an additional $96,006.89 seized as fraud proceeds.

The ruling houses stressed that these developments have brought the institution of the Apetumodu into disrepute both locally and internationally, making immediate government action necessary. They urged Governor Adeleke to safeguard the dignity of their forebears and the welfare of Ipetumodu through lawful and transparent measures.

As the town awaits the government’s response, the call from the Aribile and Fagbemokun ruling houses underscores a broader demand for accountability, the rule of law, and the restoration of integrity in traditional leadership in Osun State.

Reporting by Yetunde Kolawale in Lagos, Nigeria.