‘We have no factions, godfathers’ — Accord woos Ademola Adeleke

Accord Party has announced its willingness to receive Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke should he choose the party as his new political platform ahead of his second-term bid. Adeleke resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday, citing unresolved leadership crises within the party’s national structure, but has yet to reveal his next political move.

Speaking with NAN on Wednesday, Dele Oladeji, Lagos State chairman of Accord, said the party remains one of the most stable platforms in the country, free from internal wrangling and undue interference. He noted that Accord would gladly welcome Adeleke whenever he makes his declaration.

Oladeji described Accord as a peaceful and dependable party where aspirants can pursue their ambitions without fear of factional disputes or political godfatherism. He added that any candidate who joins between now and 2027 can expect a supportive and organized structure.

He stressed that Adeleke would find Accord a suitable base should he decide to contest on its platform, assuring that the party is prepared to work with him to ensure electoral success.

Meanwhile, Osun State Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Kolapo Alimi, revealed that Adeleke will unveil his new political party before December 13. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has scheduled the Osun governorship election for August 8, 2026.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.