We have degraded terrorists’ operational capacity, says Defence Minister

Lagos, Dec. 15, 2025 (NAN)The Minister of Defence, Gen. Christopher Musa, says that the operational capacity of terrorist groups, bandits, and other criminal elements is significantly degraded across multiple theatres.

Musa said this at the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Annual Conference 2025 which held on Monday at Nebo Hall, Abalti Barracks, Lagos State.

The minister said that the gains reflected the courage of troops, improved planning and execution, as well as the growing impact of coordinated operations conducted within a joint and multi-agency framework.

“The reality remains that no single service, institution or individual can address today’s security challenges alone.

“Success can only be sustained through unity of effort, joint operations, intelligence sharing, coordinated planning and close collaboration among security agencies.

“As we pursue operational success, we must never lose sight of the human dimension of military service,” he said.

Musa said that the conference remained a vital strategic forum for the Nigerian Army to review its operational posture, assess its readiness and professionalism, and align its future direction with national security priorities.

“The importance of this conference cannot be overstated, particularly in light of the complex and evolving security environment confronting our nation.

“Nigeria continues to face a combination of terrorism, insurgency, banditry, transnational crime and other asymmetric threats that demand sustained strategic focus, clarity of purpose and adaptive leadership,” he said.

The minister said that security remained a central pillar of the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

“Accordingly, the Ministry of Defence will continue to provide strategic direction, policy support and capability development to ensure that the Armed Forces of Nigeria remain professional, responsive and future‑ready.

“The minister will also strengthen institutional frameworks that promote accountability and effectiveness,” he said.

Musa honoured the memory of gallant personnel who paid the supreme sacrifice in defence of the nation, and whose courage continued to inspire collective resolve.

He was particularly pleased to acknowledge the family of late former COAS, Lt.-Gen. as well as Brig.-Gen. Uba and all personnel who had made sacrifices in the line of duty.

“In addition, we recognise our wounded personnel and the families who bear the enduring physical, emotional and psychological costs of service.

“Their welfare, medical care and long-term support remain a sacred obligation that must be upheld without compromise,” the minister said.

Musa commended the COAS, Lt.-Gen. Waidi Shaibu for his vast operational experience, particularly in the North-East, and for the leadership he continued to provide.

“However, experience alone is not enough; we must continually ask ourselves what more can be done differently to decisively defeat enemies of the state.

“We must evolve new strategies and remain proactive, innovative and resolute,” the minister said.

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu said that there could be no enduring progress without security, and no security without a capable, disciplined and professional military.

He said that today’s Nigerian Army operated in an era defined by complex and evolving threats—terrorism, insurgency, banditry, transnational crime and other non-traditional security challenges.

“Addressing these threats requires intelligence-led operations, adaptability and robust inter-agency cooperation.

“Encouragingly, the Nigerian Army has continued to evolve in response to these realities.

“I have observed with pride the ongoing restructuring and modernisation of the Army, the introduction of new platforms, improved training doctrines and a renewed emphasis on professionalism,” Sanwo-Olu said.

The governor said that these efforts clearly reflected an institution that was deliberately repositioning itself to meet the demands of a modern, constitutionally guided force.

He commended the COAS for the purposeful leadership and strategic direction he continued to provide in steering the Nigerian Army towards greater effectiveness, operational competence and institutional development.

“I must also acknowledge the invaluable contribution of Headquarters 81 Division Nigerian Army to the relative peace and stability we continue to enjoy in Lagos State.

“Through sustained operations, joint security initiatives and strong civil-military relations, the Division has played a critical role in maintaining public order and fostering trust between our citizens and those entrusted with their protection.

“This partnership is deeply valued by our administration,” Sanwo-Olu said.

He said that the connection between security and development was simple but profound because markets functioned because security existed.

“Businesses invest because stability is assured. Citizens go about their daily lives because vigilant men and women stand guard in defence of peace.

“These connections may often go unseen, but they are undeniable therefore, the strength of the army lies not only in its firepower, but also in its professionalism and unwavering respect for constitutional authority.

“These values remain essential to sustaining public trust and strengthening democracy,” the governor said.

Sanwo-Olu said that the Lagos state government remained steadfast in its support for the Nigerian Army, both within the state and beyond.

The COAS said that the conference provided an invaluable platform for strategic reflection, robust engagement and the exchange of ideas on how best to strengthen civil-military cooperation.

“The gathering will also help deepen inter-agency collaboration and enhance our collective response to security challenges confronting our nation,” he said.

Shaibu said that the Nigerian Army was deliberately transforming into a more professional, adaptive and technology-driven force, capable of effectively addressing both conventional and asymmetric threats.

“Each officer and soldier of the army are a critical stakeholder in this transformation.

“I am confident that, within a short period, Nigerians will increasingly feel the positive impact of these reforms on national security and stability.

“Therefore, I urge us to remain guided by patriotism, professionalism and a shared commitment to the peace, progress and prosperity of our dear country,” he said.

The COAS thanked President Tinubu for his unwavering commitment to the welfare, professionalism and operational effectiveness of the Nigerian Armed Forces.

Shaibu said that Tinubu’s sustained support especially in the areas of personnel welfare, equipment modernisation, training and institutional reforms had significantly strengthened their capacity to respond to contemporary and emerging security challenges. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)

