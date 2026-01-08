Published: Jan 8, 2026 Journalist Credibility: 85%

Moscow / Caracas / Washington — A viral meme circulating across Russian social media has reignited debate over President Vladimir Putin’s global standing, showing him alongside former allies who were either toppled, exiled, or killed — despite Moscow’s once-bold declarations of unwavering loyalty.

The meme features Putin’s oft-quoted line, “We don’t give up on our own,” juxtaposed with images of Libya’s Muammar Gaddafi, Syria’s Bashar al-Assad, Ukraine’s Viktor Yanukovych, and most recently, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, who was dramatically abducted from his bedroom by US Delta Force commandos and is now awaiting trial in New York on drug trafficking charges.

Maduro’s capture followed a coordinated US military operation that destroyed Russian-supplied Buk-2MA air defence systems and radars stationed at Venezuelan ports and airports — equipment deployed under what Moscow had long described as a “strategic alliance.”

Yet despite Russia’s Foreign Ministry condemning the abduction as an “unacceptable act of armed aggression,” Putin himself remained conspicuously silent, offering no public statement and taking no military action.

Prestige Blow, Strategic Calculation

Analysts say the fallout is twofold: an immediate blow to Putin’s international prestige, and a longer-term recalibration of global power dynamics.

“Putin’s reputation suffered a serious hit because Maduro was his most loyal ally in Latin America,” said Alisher Ilkhamov, head of the London-based Central Asia Due Diligence think tank. “But far more important is that Trump is actively shaping a new world order — one based on force, not international law.”

Observers note striking similarities with Russia’s muted response to the fall of Assad in Syria in 2024, when Moscow allowed its longtime ally to flee to Russia without intervention.

Some analysts believe Maduro may have been quietly written off during high-level Trump–Putin discussions, possibly as part of a broader understanding on spheres of influence, Ukraine, and energy politics.

Energy, Greenland, and the Arctic Game

Russia experts suggest Washington’s aggressive posture toward Venezuela, Greenland, and the Arctic reflects a unified strategy centered on energy dominance.

“Trump’s fixation on Greenland fits the same pattern,” said Nikolay Mitrokhin of Germany’s Bremen University. “It’s about controlling the northern hemisphere and future energy corridors.”

Analysts point to Russia’s Bazhenovska Svita — the world’s largest shale oil deposit — as a long-term geopolitical prize. US oil companies possess the technology Russia lacks, making future cooperation or competition inevitable.

“The US wants to keep China out of Bazhenovska Svita,” said Kyiv-based analyst Aleksey Kushch, warning that control of the field could shape global energy independence for decades.

Security Fears Inside the Kremlin

Others argue that abandoning Maduro will not buy Putin favor with Trump.

“Closing his eyes on Maduro’s capture will not bring Putin closer to Trump,” said Galiya Ibragimova of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. “Instead, it fuels Putin’s deepest fear — betrayal from within.”

She warned the episode may prompt Putin to further tighten his inner security and could even inspire Moscow to contemplate extreme measures, including attempts to abduct Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

From Red-Carpet Ally to Liability

Maduro had cultivated close ties with Moscow since succeeding Hugo Chavez, purchasing billions of dollars’ worth of Russian weapons and hosting Russian arms factories and oil specialists. But outdated technology, economic collapse, and falling oil output steadily eroded Venezuela’s strategic value.

Despite repeated pleas for missiles, fighter jet repairs, and financial support as recently as October, there is no evidence Moscow responded decisively.

Now, pro-Kremlin commentators are reframing Maduro’s fall as part of a doomed Western plot.

“The collective West will never stop trying to defeat Russia,” wrote analyst Kirill Strelnikov for RIA Novosti. “They may try — and they will fall.”

But as the meme continues to spread, many Russians are quietly asking a more uncomfortable question: When allies fall, does Moscow really stand by them — or simply move on?

Reporting by David Okoroafor - Geopolitics & Foreign Affairs Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.