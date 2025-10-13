“We Are Renewing Our Appeal for October 10 as Ken Saro-Wiwa Day” — Ogoni leaders

Ogoni leaders, environmental activists, and community advocates have renewed their call on the United Nations to officially declare October 10 as Ken Saro-Wiwa Day in honour of the late writer, environmentalist, and human rights defender.

Saro-Wiwa was executed on November 10, 1995, by the regime of the late General Sani Abacha for leading a peaceful campaign against environmental degradation in the Niger Delta.

The renewed appeal was contained in a statement obtained in Uyo on Sunday, following the 84th posthumous birthday celebration of the activist, held on Friday in his hometown, Bane, Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State. The event, organised by the Ken Saro-Wiwa Foundation, attracted participants from across the Niger Delta, including civil society organisations, youth groups, and community leaders, who gathered to honour the Ogoni icon and reaffirm their commitment to the ideals he championed.

Speaking at the event, the Foundation’s Director-General, Barry Wugale, stressed the need for international recognition of Saro-Wiwa’s contributions to human rights and environmental justice.

“Today, we are renewing our appeal for the United Nations to set aside October 10 as Ken Saro-Wiwa Day to immortalise a man whose vision and sacrifice transcend borders,” Wugale said.

He recalled that a similar demand was first made in 2005, during the 10th anniversary of Saro-Wiwa’s execution, and said it was time to renew that global appeal.

Wugale explained that the foundation’s work is guided by six thematic pillars — literacy and literature, activism through art, environmental renewal, the future economy, technology and innovation, and partnerships — all inspired by Saro-Wiwa’s ideals. He further disclosed that the foundation is working to revive some of Saro-Wiwa’s unfinished projects, including a community microfinance scheme for women and an international model secondary school in Bane.

“Saro-Wiwa believed that no Ogoni child should be left behind. He was a man who planned 20 years ahead of his time. We are determined to bring his vision of education, environmental justice, and community-driven progress to life,” Wugale added.

In his remarks, President of the Niger Delta Coalition Against Violence, Lekia Christian, described Saro-Wiwa as a rare visionary whose courage and intellect continue to inspire movements for justice worldwide.

“Ken Saro-Wiwa was a man of ideas and conviction. He used the power of words to awaken a generation. Many of his writings remain relevant to students and professionals globally,” Christian said.

He lamented that despite Saro-Wiwa’s global stature, his legacy risked being overshadowed by political divisions and public indifference.

“We will not give up. It doesn’t matter how small our beginnings are — this celebration must continue,” Christian vowed.

“We are not using his name for personal gain; we are keeping his ideals alive. Ken Saro-Wiwa’s struggle was for truth, peace, and self-determination — and that must remain our guiding light.”

The celebration underscored the enduring influence of Saro-Wiwa’s activism and the determination of Niger Delta communities to preserve his legacy through education, environmental advocacy, and human rights initiatives.

Reporting by Yetunde Kolawale in Lagos, Nigeria.