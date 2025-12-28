Watchman arrested over alleged killing at Gombe Government House

GOMBE, Dec. 27, 2025 (Naija247news) – The Gombe State Police Command has arrested a 19-year-old casual watchman, Shuaibu Adamu, over the alleged killing of a fellow casual worker within the Government House premises.

The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Buhari Abdullahi, confirmed the arrest in a statement on Saturday. According to Abdullahi, the command received a distress call around 3:50 p.m. on Friday, reporting a suspected culpable homicide.

The victim, Mallam Umar, a borehole operator, was found motionless on site with his trousers tied around his neck and a local intoxicant, popularly known as “rubber solution”, in his mouth. He was rushed to Specialist Hospital, Gombe, where a medical doctor certified him dead. His body was deposited at the mortuary for autopsy.

The Commissioner of Police, Umar Chuso, visited the scene and ordered a thorough investigation. Preliminary review of CCTV footage revealed Adamu, also called “Yaya Mama”, assaulting the deceased shortly before fleeing the premises.

“A follow-up operation at about 11 p.m. on Friday led to his arrest at Bagadaza Quarters, Gombe,” Abdullahi said.

The suspect reportedly confessed during preliminary interrogation and remains in custody pending completion of investigations and prosecution.

DSP Abdullahi assured the public that the command remains committed to ensuring justice and the safety of personnel at government facilities.

