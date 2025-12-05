Warrant Officers Academy boosts Nigeria’s security capacity as it graduates 77 SNCOs

The Warrant Officers Academy (WOA) on Friday graduated 77 Senior Non-Commissioned Officers (SNCOs) after an intensive 22-week training program aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s fight against terrorism and improving junior-level military leadership.

The graduation ceremony, held in Kaduna, featured 74 personnel from the Nigerian Army, two from the Nigerian Navy and one from the Nigerian Air Force, reflecting an increasing push toward joint-service training and collaboration within the Armed Forces.

Speaking at the event, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Waidi Shaibu, represented by the Commander, Infantry Corps, Maj.-Gen. Godwin Mutkut described the milestone as another significant step in the ongoing transformation of the Nigerian Army. He noted that the academy continues to equip SNCOs with the leadership and administrative skills required to bridge the gap between commissioned officers and the enlisted ranks.

Shaibu emphasised the critical role of Warrant Officers and SNCOs in command structures across the military, stressing that the establishment of the academy was a deliberate effort to strengthen junior leadership at a time when Nigeria faces evolving security threats. He congratulated the graduands and urged them to deploy their newly acquired skills to enhance operations and administration in their respective units.

He commended the Commandant, instructors and academy staff for their dedication and lauded the inclusion of personnel from the Navy and Air Force, noting that joint training initiatives will continue to foster stronger inter-service cooperation.

The COAS further expressed appreciation to President Bola Tinubu for his consistent support and commitment to repositioning the Armed Forces for efficient service delivery.

Earlier in his remarks, the Commandant of the Warrant Officers Academy, Brig.-Gen. Aminu Umar, said the course WOA Course 46/2025, marked the academy’s 46th successful set since its inception in 1994. He explained that the programme featured rigorous field activities and academic sessions tailored to enhance leadership, man-management, regimentation, artificial intelligence application, and practical command responsibilities.

Umar charged the graduands to maintain discipline, courage and loyalty as they take on higher responsibilities across various military formations. He reaffirmed the academy’s commitment to continually improving its curriculum, training environment and facilities to meet the demands of modern military operations.

He also appreciated the commanders and commandants of Nigerian Army units and schools within Jaji and 1 Division Area of Responsibility for their support in helping the academy achieve its training objectives.

Outstanding graduands received awards for excellence at the end of the ceremony.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.