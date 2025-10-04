Walkouts, suspensions, showdowns: Inside the senate clashes shaping Akpabio’s presidency

Since assuming leadership of Nigeria’s 10th Senate, Senate President Godswill Akpabio has been at the centre of multiple confrontations that have revealed deep divisions within the red chamber. While his supporters frame his actions as enforcement of order and discipline, critics argue that his style is increasingly authoritarian, silencing dissent and concentrating power.

Ali Ndume’s Walkout: A Question of Procedure

In October 2023, Borno South senator Ali Ndume stormed out of a plenary session after Akpabio ruled him out of order mid-debate. Ndume accused Akpabio of disregarding standing rules and presiding with bias. His subsequent removal as Senate Chief Whip by the APC further escalated tensions, suggesting a potential political undercurrent to the disciplinary move.

“Nobody is too big to learn,” Ndume remarked, a clear jab at the Senate President’s perceived high-handedness.

Tony Nwoye’s Outburst: Minority Leadership Crisis

In November 2023, Senator Tony Nwoye (Anambra North) clashed with Akpabio after the latter announced minority leadership positions without consultation. Nwoye called the move undemocratic, accusing Akpabio of treating opposition senators “like slaves”.

“Are we your slaves?” Nwoye shouted on the floor, reflecting growing dissent among minority senators.

Abdul Ningi’s Budget Bombshell

The most politically damaging moment came in March 2024, when Senator Abdul Ningi (Bauchi Central) alleged that trillions of naira were smuggled into the 2024 budget without proper legislative scrutiny. The claim was met with outrage, and Akpabio suspended Ningi for tarnishing the Senate’s image.

“The integrity of this chamber has been damaged,” Akpabio declared, framing the punishment as a defense of institutional credibility.

Though Ningi was later recalled, the incident exposed severe transparency concerns in the budget process.

Ireti Kingibe’s Walkout: Gender and Governance

Senator Ireti Kingibe (FCT) walked out of plenary in December 2024 after being denied the opportunity to move a motion on demolitions in the FCT. Akpabio cited procedural rules, but Kingibe, and observers, saw it as another example of silencing dissent, particularly against an outspoken female lawmaker.

Her earlier criticism of FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, and Akpabio’s dismissive public response, added a layer of political intrigue and possible gender bias.

Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s Suspension and Harassment Allegation

In a particularly heated episode in February 2025, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (Kogi Central) resisted a seat reassignment, claiming her parliamentary privileges were being violated. The confrontation escalated, and she later accused Akpabio of sexual harassment, a claim he strongly denied.

She was suspended for six months, a move later overturned by a federal high court, which deemed it excessive. Upon her return, she accused Akpabio of treating her “like domestic staff”.

Seriake Dickson vs Akpabio: Rivers Emergency Rule

In March 2025, a sharp exchange erupted between Akpabio and Senator Seriake Dickson (Bayelsa West) over President Tinubu’s declaration of emergency rule in Rivers State. When Dickson attempted to challenge the process, Akpabio told him to “sit down” and “turn off your mic”, referencing a prior TV appearance where Dickson criticized the chamber.

Dickson pushed back, accusing the Senate President of censorship and misrepresentation.

“Mr Senate President, I have respect for you, and I believe that should be mutual,” he said.

Reactions and Divided Opinions

Supporters’ View: “He’s Just Doing His Job”

Akpabio’s allies, including his media aide Jackson Udom, argue that the Senate President is simply maintaining order, and that the disputes reflect political ego, not a leadership flaw.

“He is not running the Senate as his personal property,” Udom stated.

They say the Senate’s internal rules are being upheld and that Akpabio remains a first among equals, not a dictator.

Critics’ Take: Ego, Politics, and Personalities

Analysts like Abdulrazaq Hamzat argue that the repeated infighting reflects poor understanding of democratic responsibility, where personality and power politics are prioritised over governance and national interest.

“These constant battles are not good for our democracy,” Hamzat warned.

Conclusion: A Senate Under Scrutiny

As Nigeria moves closer to the 2027 general elections, the role of the Senate under Akpabio will remain a critical space to watch. The clashes so far suggest a leadership grappling with control, discipline, and transparency, sometimes at the cost of collaboration and inclusion.

Whether Akpabio’s tenure will be remembered as a time of enforced order or democratic suppression will likely depend on how the next legislative cycles unfold.

