“Wait Until 2027 If You Want to Be VP” — MURIC Fires Back at Rev. Dachomo Over Genocide Claims

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has told Reverend Ezekiel Dachomo, Regional Leader of the Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN), to wait until the 2027 general elections if he desires to occupy the office of Nigeria’s Vice President.

MURIC’s Executive Director, Professor Ishaq Akintola, stated this in a strongly worded response to comments made by Rev. Dachomo during a Channels Television interview on Monday, December 1.

During the interview, Dachomo—who has repeatedly alleged that Christians are facing genocide in Nigeria—claimed that the occupancy of both the presidency and vice presidency by Muslims is proof of an anti-Christian agenda. He argued that Vice President Kashim Shettima should vacate his office for a Christian replacement.

“Shettima is a Muslim, the president is a Muslim. Is that not complete genocide to Christians in the political world? The way forward is to remove Shettima and I stand on it,” Dachomo said.

MURIC: “Hyperbolic, emotive, and anti-democratic”

In its rebuttal, MURIC accused the cleric of sensationalism, exaggeration, and disrespect for due process, calling his remarks “emotive, explosive and kindergarten.”

According to the statement:

“It is articulated religiosity cum religious masturbation. It amounts to rejecting democratic principles and the due process Nigerians followed from campaign to the Supreme Court ruling. How can anyone suggest removing a vice president who emerged from a free, fair and credible election? If Dachomo wants to be vice president, he must wait for 2027.”

Akintola said the reverend has developed an obsession with “seeing a Muslim-Muslim ticket everywhere,” adding that his allegations of Christian genocide are baseless and politically motivated.

MURIC also accused Rev. Dachomo of “dramatization and sensationalism,” claiming such tactics are often deployed when certain groups “want to push an agenda or conceal the truth.”

Recall of past controversies

The group referenced the 2018 killing of retired Major-General Idris Alkali, noting how some protesters attempted to mislead the military during investigations.

“A whole mass of women in a Jos community protested half-nude to distract soldiers searching for their missing general… This dramatization is part of a pattern,” MURIC said.

According to the group, the current “Christian genocide” narrative is a political tool aimed at forcing a power shift through emotional manipulation.

MURIC: Nigerians must unite against real threats

The Islamic rights organisation praised Christians who refused to join what it described as a “false genocide narrative,” urging both faiths to unite against killers, kidnappers, and violence merchants destabilising the country.

The group also warned Rev. Dachomo about his “combative posture” on national television, reminding him that religious leaders are role models whose actions influence millions.

“Unless it is deliberate incitement, Dachomo needs to mellow down.”

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.