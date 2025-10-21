VP Shettima commissions Katsina smart agriculture platform, dual carriageway

21, October 2025/Naija 247news

Vice President Kashim Shettima is set to commission several landmark projects in Katsina State today, including the Katsina Smart Agriculture Platform (KASPA) and a newly completed 3.3-kilometre dual carriageway.

KASPA is a digital agriculture system designed to connect farmers with experts, markets, and agro-input suppliers across the state’s 34 local government areas. The platform is expected to transform communication in the agricultural sector, increase food production, and raise farmers’ incomes. With KASPA, farmers can access advice, buy quality seeds, and sell produce directly to buyers using just a phone.

The dual carriageway, valued at ₦1.9 billion, links the Central Mosque Roundabout to Kidis Roundabout via WTC and includes solar-powered streetlights, pedestrian walkways, and modern drainage facilities aimed at improving safety, reducing congestion, and enhancing the city’s beauty.

The Vice President’s visit is part of the state’s efforts to promote economic diversification, youth empowerment, and digital transformation in agriculture. The event will also feature the first-ever Katsina MSME Awards Night, where outstanding entrepreneurs will be honoured for their resilience and innovation despite economic challenges.

Other projects to be commissioned include the 9th Expanded National MSME Clinic, which will bring together hundreds of entrepreneurs, regulatory agencies, and financial institutions for business exhibitions, mentoring, and direct support sessions.

The commissioning of these projects is a testament to the federal government’s commitment to supporting agriculture and MSMEs in Nigeria, as highlighted by Vice President Shettima’s recent statements on the need for strategic partnerships and investments in the sector to drive food security and economic growth .

The Katsina State Government has been prioritizing agriculture, infrastructure development, and youth empowerment, with initiatives such as the Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones (SAPZ) and the Dikko Social Innovation Academy, which aims to train young social entrepreneurs to develop local solutions to community problems.

The impact of these initiatives is expected to be significant, with potential benefits including increased food production, improved market access for farmers, and enhanced economic opportunities for youth and entrepreneurs in Katsina State. The state’s agricultural sector is poised for growth, with major crops such as cotton, maize, soybean, groundnut, and sesame offering immense potential for value addition.

The commissioning of these projects is expected to boost agricultural productivity, enhance food security, and promote economic growth in Katsina State. The state’s commitment to youth empowerment, MSME development, and digital transformation in agriculture is evident in these initiatives, which align with the federal government’s vision for sustainable development.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.