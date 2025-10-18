Volatus Aerospace, ARCO Group Partner to Launch Nigeria’s First Global-Standard Drone Training Program

By Naija247news Business Desk

October 15, 2025 — Lagos, Nigeria

Nigeria’s aviation and technology sectors are set for a major boost as Volatus Aerospace Inc., a leading Canadian drone solutions provider, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ARCO Worldwide Services Limited (AWS), a subsidiary of ARCO Group Plc, to deliver internationally accredited drone training programs through ARCO Aviation Academy (AAA) in Nigeria.

Under the partnership, Volatus Aerospace will provide its Volatus Academy curriculum, course materials, and instructor training programs to AAA under a white-label and co-branded framework. The collaboration seeks to align Nigeria’s drone pilot certification with global aviation standards, including ICAO and SORA, while ensuring full compliance with the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

“This collaboration marks an important milestone in our mission to expand safe, professional drone operations worldwide,” said Glen Lynch, CEO of Volatus Aerospace. “By partnering with ARCO Aviation Academy, we are accelerating local workforce development and strengthening Nigeria’s position as a leader in the West African drone industry.”

ARCO Aviation Academy, already approved by the NCAA, currently offers foundational Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (RPAS) courses. With this new partnership, it will expand into advanced modules such as thermography, LiDAR, and Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) operations, targeting industrial, defense, public safety, and first responder sectors.

“This partnership brings globally recognized drone training programs to Nigeria for the first time,” said Okosubide Mozimo, Managing Director of ARCO Worldwide Services. “Together with Volatus, we will empower a new generation of certified drone professionals and enhance safety, compliance, and innovation across the sector.”

The three-year agreement establishes a structured cooperation framework, including localized curriculum delivery, instructor training, and ongoing quality assurance. The first wave of training programs is expected to commence in Q4 2025.

Driving Nigeria’s Drone Economy

The collaboration comes as Nigeria’s drone ecosystem gains momentum amid rising demand for aerial data services, infrastructure monitoring, agricultural mapping, and security applications. Analysts say professional training and local capacity building are critical to unlocking the sector’s full potential, estimated to be worth over $1 billion by 2030.

Volatus Aerospace, listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under FLT, is globally recognized for its innovation in intelligence, logistics, and cargo solutions using both piloted and unmanned systems.

ARCO Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, remains a major indigenous player in Nigeria’s energy and industrial services sectors, and now, through ARCO Aviation Academy, aims to make Nigeria a regional hub for certified drone expertise.

About Volatus Aerospace

Volatus Aerospace provides cutting-edge aerial intelligence, surveillance, and logistics solutions, combining over a century of aviation experience. The company offers a full suite of drone services, including training, operations, and regulatory compliance support, across multiple industries.

About ARCO Worldwide Services & ARCO Aviation Academy

ARCO Worldwide Services Limited (AWS), a subsidiary of ARCO Group Plc, operates within Nigeria’s energy and industrial ecosystem. Its aviation training arm, ARCO Aviation Academy (AAA), is an NCAA-licensed institution delivering RPAS pilot instruction and advanced aviation courses for both civilian and industrial applications.

