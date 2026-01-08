“Victor Osimhen’s Warrior Spirit on Display!” – Mikel Obi Defends Striker’s AFCON Clash with Lookman

Published: Jan 8, 2026 Journalist Credibility: 85%

Abuja – Former Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi has defended the fiery showdown between Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman during Nigeria’s 4–0 demolition of Mozambique in the Round of 16 of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Speaking on his Obi One podcast on Wednesday, Mikel described Osimhen’s outburst as a reflection of the warrior mentality essential at the top level of football.

“One thing people need to understand about Victor is that he plays with his heart on his sleeve. He’s a fighter, he plays like a warrior, and that’s what top teams need,” Mikel said. “He gives everything on the pitch, and that’s how he gets the best out of himself.”

The incident occurred after Lookman failed to pass to Osimhen during a move that could have secured the striker’s hat-trick. At that point, Osimhen had already scored twice, both goals assisted by Lookman, and later demanded a substitution in the second half while Nigeria led 3–0. Fans booed as the Galatasaray star bypassed celebrations and headed straight to the tunnel at full-time.

Mikel acknowledged the striker’s frustration but urged professionalism. “The part where he stopped playing, running, and making efforts; that part I don’t like. Football is about the team. No individual is bigger than the national team, and Victor knows that,” he said.

Despite this, the ex-Chelsea midfielder welcomed the competitive intensity, noting that internal clashes can drive teams to greatness. “I like seeing players argue and demand more from each other on the pitch. What matters is that once the game is over, you make up and move on.”

He also praised Lookman for his composure after the match and stressed that both stars are crucial for Nigeria’s AFCON 2025 title push.

“The manager has to manage the situation well because the last thing you want is friction between your two best players. They are both important to this team,” Mikel added.

Nigeria now gears up to face Algeria in the quarter-final on Saturday, hoping to channel their internal fire into a title-winning campaign.

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.