FootBall

Victor Osimhen’s Penalty Fires Galatasaray Past Liverpool in Istanbul Thriller

By: Ifeoluwa Okonkwo

Date:

Istanbul, Turkey (Naija247news) – Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen scored an early penalty to give Galatasaray a 1-0 victory over a beleaguered Liverpool in a pulsating Champions League clash at the Türk Telekom Stadium on Tuesday.

The masked Osimhen converted from the spot in the 16th minute, lifting the already raucous crowd, after Baris Alper Yilmaz went down following a contact with Dominik Szoboszlai. Liverpool’s night turned sour as goalkeeper Alisson and striker Hugo Ekitike were forced off with injuries.

Game Overview: Missed Chances and Defensive Woes

Liverpool, recovering from a weekend defeat to Crystal Palace, made several changes to their starting lineup, including benching Mohamed Salah and record signing Alexander Isak. Both entered the game in the 62nd minute in a triple substitution, but the Reds struggled to create clear-cut opportunities.

Early moments saw Galatasaray nearly take the lead in the 2nd minute, with Yilmaz one-on-one with Alisson, who made a crucial save. Liverpool responded in the 13th minute, when Ekitike misfired from close range and Cody Gakpo saw a rebound shot cleared off the line.

The penalty from Osimhen turned the tide, and Liverpool’s defensive fragility persisted throughout the match. A VAR review in the 88th minute overturned a potential equaliser after Wilfried Singo was deemed to have played the ball ahead of Ibrahima Konate.

Injuries and Tactical Shifts

Alisson limped off after saving Osimhen’s penalty, replaced by Giorgi Mamardashvili, while Ekitike also exited in the 68th minute. Liverpool captain Virgil Van Dijk admitted the team needed to cut out errors but urged calm, stating the team must convert chances and avoid “stupid mistakes.”

Liverpool coach Arne Slot expressed disappointment but defended Szoboszlai’s involvement in the penalty incident:

“I cannot blame Dom in a situation like this. We are sometimes outsmarted in these moments.”

Galatasaray’s Historic Win

The victory marked Galatasaray’s first Champions League home win in seven years, dealing a significant blow to Liverpool, who had been unbeaten in all competitions until last weekend. The Istanbul side dominated the atmosphere, with fans displaying banners protesting Israel’s war on Gaza and paying tribute to the late Diogo Jota and Andre Silva before kickoff.

Other Champions League Highlights

  • Real Madrid demolished Kairat Almaty 5-0 in Kazakhstan.
  • Bayern Munich cruised past Pafos 5-1 in Cyprus.
  • Tottenham Hotspur salvaged a 2-2 draw with an 89th-minute own goal against Bodo/Glimt in the first-ever Champions League game inside the Arctic Circle.
  • Atletico Madrid thrashed Eintracht Frankfurt 5-1.
  • Chelsea edged Benfica 1-0 thanks to an own goal, despite a late sending off for Joao Pedro.
  • Marseille beat Ajax 4-0, and Inter Milan won 3-0 against Slavia Prague with a brace from Lautaro Martinez.

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.

Ifeoluwa Okonkwo
Ifeoluwa Okonkwo is a dedicated News Content Editor at Naija247news, bringing over five years of experience in news writing and editorial work. A graduate of the University of Abia State, Ifeoluwa specializes in curating and refining impactful news stories that resonate with readers. Her expertise lies in delivering accurate, timely, and engaging content across diverse topics, contributing to the platform’s reputation for excellence in journalism. Through her leadership, she ensures high editorial standards and an unwavering commitment to journalistic integrity.

