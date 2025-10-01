Victor Osimhen’s Penalty Fires Galatasaray Past Liverpool in Istanbul Thriller

Istanbul, Turkey (Naija247news) – Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen scored an early penalty to give Galatasaray a 1-0 victory over a beleaguered Liverpool in a pulsating Champions League clash at the Türk Telekom Stadium on Tuesday.

The masked Osimhen converted from the spot in the 16th minute, lifting the already raucous crowd, after Baris Alper Yilmaz went down following a contact with Dominik Szoboszlai. Liverpool’s night turned sour as goalkeeper Alisson and striker Hugo Ekitike were forced off with injuries.

Game Overview: Missed Chances and Defensive Woes

Liverpool, recovering from a weekend defeat to Crystal Palace, made several changes to their starting lineup, including benching Mohamed Salah and record signing Alexander Isak. Both entered the game in the 62nd minute in a triple substitution, but the Reds struggled to create clear-cut opportunities.

Early moments saw Galatasaray nearly take the lead in the 2nd minute, with Yilmaz one-on-one with Alisson, who made a crucial save. Liverpool responded in the 13th minute, when Ekitike misfired from close range and Cody Gakpo saw a rebound shot cleared off the line.

The penalty from Osimhen turned the tide, and Liverpool’s defensive fragility persisted throughout the match. A VAR review in the 88th minute overturned a potential equaliser after Wilfried Singo was deemed to have played the ball ahead of Ibrahima Konate.

Injuries and Tactical Shifts

Alisson limped off after saving Osimhen’s penalty, replaced by Giorgi Mamardashvili, while Ekitike also exited in the 68th minute. Liverpool captain Virgil Van Dijk admitted the team needed to cut out errors but urged calm, stating the team must convert chances and avoid “stupid mistakes.”

Liverpool coach Arne Slot expressed disappointment but defended Szoboszlai’s involvement in the penalty incident:

“I cannot blame Dom in a situation like this. We are sometimes outsmarted in these moments.”

Galatasaray’s Historic Win

The victory marked Galatasaray’s first Champions League home win in seven years, dealing a significant blow to Liverpool, who had been unbeaten in all competitions until last weekend. The Istanbul side dominated the atmosphere, with fans displaying banners protesting Israel’s war on Gaza and paying tribute to the late Diogo Jota and Andre Silva before kickoff.

Other Champions League Highlights

Real Madrid demolished Kairat Almaty 5-0 in Kazakhstan.

Bayern Munich cruised past Pafos 5-1 in Cyprus.

Tottenham Hotspur salvaged a 2-2 draw with an 89th-minute own goal against Bodo/Glimt in the first-ever Champions League game inside the Arctic Circle.

Atletico Madrid thrashed Eintracht Frankfurt 5-1.

Chelsea edged Benfica 1-0 thanks to an own goal, despite a late sending off for Joao Pedro.

Marseille beat Ajax 4-0, and Inter Milan won 3-0 against Slavia Prague with a brace from Lautaro Martinez.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.