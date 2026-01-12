Victor Osimhen to Quit Super Eagles After AFCON 2025, Sources Reveal

Updated: Jan 12, 2026 Credibility: 85%

By Naija247news Sports Desk

Marrakech (Morocco), Jan. 12, 2026 — Super Eagles star striker Victor Osimhen is reportedly set to retire from international football after the conclusion of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), sources close to the player have told Naija247news.

Osimhen, who has been a talisman for Nigeria since his debut, scored crucial goals in the Super Eagles’ journey to the AFCON semi-finals, including the opener against Algeria in the quarter-final clash in Marrakech. His decision is said to be influenced by a desire to focus on his club career in Europe and manage his physical workload.

The Napoli forward has reportedly informed a few teammates and members of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF)of his intention, with an official announcement expected after Nigeria’s campaign in Morocco ends.

Fans and analysts have reacted with mixed feelings, praising Osimhen for his contributions while expressing concern over the challenge of replacing a player of his calibre.

“This is a huge loss for Nigeria if true,” said Dr. Rafiu Ladipo, President General of the Nigeria Football Supporters Club. “Victor has been a leader, a goal scorer, and a source of inspiration. But we respect his decision to prioritise his career and health.”

Osimhen’s departure would mark the end of an era for the Super Eagles, who have benefited from his pace, skill, and leadership on the continental stage. Nigeria faces hosts Morocco in the AFCON semi-final at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat on Wednesday, a match that could be Osimhen’s final appearance in a Nigerian jersey.

Sources indicate that Osimhen may remain available for major tournaments in the future, depending on his club commitments, but his AFCON 2025 exit is expected to be definitive.