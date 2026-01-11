Victor Osimhen Puts National Glory Above Records After Super Eagles’ AFCON Quarter-Final Triumph

Updated: Jan 11, 2026 Credibility: 85%

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has emphasized his focus on winning trophies for Nigeria rather than chasing individual goal-scoring records, following his stellar performance in Saturday’s 2-0 AFCON 2025 quarter-final victory over Algeria.

Naija247News gathered that Osimhen, 27, scored one goal and assisted another during the match, bringing his tournament tally to four goals. His cumulative total for the Super Eagles now stands at 35 goals, placing him just two goals shy of Rashidi Yekini’s longstanding record. Despite this, the Nigerian forward remains steadfast in his pursuit of collective success.

“Naija247News understands that I have no intention of being distracted by records. Rashidi Yekini is the best striker Nigeria has ever produced. I just want to win something for my country,” Osimhen stated in a post-match interview, paying tribute to the legendary striker and acknowledging the inspiration he draws from other Nigerian greats like Odion Ighalo.

Naija247News reports that Osimhen’s form at AFCON 2025 represents a marked improvement from the previous edition in Cote d’Ivoire, where he managed only one goal en route to the final, which Nigeria eventually lost. In Morocco, however, he has quadrupled that output, with at least two more matches guaranteed in the competition.

The striker attributed his enhanced performance to growing confidence and personal development. “I am evolving as a player and as a person. That has helped me find the lethal touch I need on the field,” he said, highlighting the synergy with his teammates and the cohesive strategy of the Super Eagles.

Naija247News gathered that Osimhen’s contribution has been pivotal in Nigeria’s march to the semi-finals, where they are set to face hosts Morocco in a high-stakes encounter that promises to test the squad’s resolve and championship credentials.

Beyond statistics, Osimhen’s humility and team-first approach have resonated with fans and analysts alike, positioning him not just as a prolific scorer, but as a leader committed to national pride. Naija247News understands that his focus on winning for Nigeria over personal accolades reflects a broader mindset prevalent among the Super Eagles—a blend of talent, discipline, and patriotic ambition.

As Nigeria advances deeper into AFCON 2025, all eyes will remain on Osimhen, whose journey underscores that true sporting greatness is measured not only in numbers but in contributions to team glory and national honour.