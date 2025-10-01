Victor Osimhen Becomes First Nigerian to Score 10 UEFA Champions League Goals

Super Eagles and Galatasaray striker, Victor Osimhen, has etched his name in football history by becoming the first Nigerian to score 10 goals in the UEFA Champions League (UCL).

The 26-year-old forward reached the milestone on Tuesday night, September 30, 2025, when his penalty sealed Galatasaray’s 1–0 victory over Liverpool at the RAMS Park.

Osimhen showed nerves of steel as he calmly converted from the spot, sending goalkeeper Alisson Becker the wrong way after Liverpool midfielder Dominic Szoboszlai fouled Barış Alper Yılmaz in the box.

With that strike, Osimhen surpassed Obafemi Martins’ record to become Nigeria’s outright top scorer in the UCL proper (excluding qualification rounds).

The Galatasaray forward has now scored UCL goals for three different clubs — Lille, Napoli, and Galatasaray — making him the first Nigerian player to achieve this rare feat.

This achievement further cements Osimhen’s status as one of Africa’s most lethal strikers on the European stage, while also reinforcing Nigeria’s strong legacy in continental football.

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.