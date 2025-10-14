Veteran Diplomat Joy Ogwu Passes at 79, Tinubu Mourns Loss of Nigeria’s Global Voice

Nigeria is mourning the passing of one of its most distinguished diplomats and scholars, Professor Joy Angela Ogwu, who has died at the age of 79.

Naija247news gathered that Ogwu, a trailblazer in foreign policy and diplomacy, passed away after a storied career that spanned decades of service in international relations, academia, and public policy.

Naija247news understands that Ogwu served as Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations from May 2008 to May 2017, during which she twice presided over the UN Security Council, first in July 2010 and again in October 2011. Her leadership during these critical times focused on advancing peace, global disarmament, and strengthening international cooperation.

Before her tenure at the UN, Ogwu held the position of Director-General at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA), where Naija247news reports that she played a pivotal role in shaping Nigeria’s foreign policy and promoting the academic study of international relations.

Her diplomatic acumen and strategic insight were instrumental in positioning Nigeria as a key voice on global issues, from peacekeeping to disarmament and women’s rights.

Reacting to her death, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu described her passing as “a great loss to the nation.” In a statement released on Tuesday by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the President commended Ogwu for her lifetime of contributions to national development and global diplomacy.

“Nigeria has lost a trailblazer who rose to the highest level of her vocation through excellence and hard work,” the President said, according to Naija247news.

He praised her efforts in “projecting Nigeria’s voice with clarity and purpose and working tirelessly for global peace, disarmament, international security, and the advancement of women’s rights.”

Naija247news reports that Tinubu extended heartfelt condolences to her family, especially her five children, grandchildren, and siblings—as well as to the wider diplomatic and academic communities where Ogwu left a lasting legacy.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.