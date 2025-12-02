Venus Williams Shares Stunning Engagement Photos With Italian Actor Andrea Preti

Date: December 2, 2025 Tennis legend Venus Williams has delighted fans worldwide after releasing her official engagement photos with Italian actor Andrea Preti, marking another milestone in the couple’s highly celebrated relationship.

The 45-year-old, seven-time Grand Slam champion shared the photos on her social media pages on Tuesday, December 2, along with a simple but sentimental caption:

“Engaged 1/31/25.”

The post immediately sparked excitement among fans and the global tennis community.

Venus Confirmed Engagement After Comeback Victory

Williams first publicly revealed the engagement earlier in July 2025 after winning her first singles match in two years at the Mubadala Citi DC Open.

Speaking during her post-match interview with The Tennis Letter, Venus said:

“My fiancé is here and he really encouraged me to keep playing. He’s never seen me play.”

Her revelation came as a pleasant surprise, given her long-held preference to keep her personal life private.

Who Is Andrea Preti?

Andrea Preti, 37, is an Italian actor and model known for his roles in European film and television.

He was born in 1988 in Denmark, where he spent most of his childhood before relocating to Italy with his family as a teenager.

The couple has reportedly been together for several years but maintained a low profile until recent months.

A Wedding Ahead

Though the couple has not yet announced a wedding date, their engagement photos — elegant, intimate, and widely shared — have fueled anticipation for what may become one of 2025’s most-talked-about celebrity weddings

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.