Venezuela’s Supreme Court Appoints Delcy Rodríguez as Acting President After Maduro Detention

Caracas, Jan. 4, 2026 (Naija247news) — Venezuela’s Supreme Court has appointed Vice President Delcy Rodríguez as acting president following the detention of President Nicolás Maduro in an early-morning operation carried out by United States forces.

In a ruling issued on Saturday, the Constitutional Chamber of the Supreme Court stated that Rodríguez would assume presidential duties to ensure continuity of governance and protect national interests during Maduro’s absence. The court described the move as necessary to “guarantee administrative continuity and the comprehensive defence of the Nation.”

Maduro’s detention in the early hours of Saturday has triggered heightened political tension across Venezuela and attracted widespread international attention.

The Supreme Court further announced it would convene to deliberate on the legal implications of the president’s absence and establish the appropriate constitutional framework to maintain state functions. According to the ruling, the objective is to safeguard the continuity of government, administration of state affairs, and Venezuela’s sovereignty amid what it described as the “forced absence” of the elected president.

Rodríguez, a close ally of Maduro and former foreign minister, is expected to oversee government operations while the legal and political ramifications of the situation are assessed.

Reporting by David Okoroafor, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.